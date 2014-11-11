Rudd wouldn’t harm anyone says son

The son of AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has defended his father against the charge of threatening to kill.

Rudd, 60, was arrested last week and originally accused of attempting to hire a hitman to murder two men. The charge was dropped the following day – but he still faces up to seven years in jail if found guilty of the remaining charges.

He remains under house arrest in Tauranga, New Zealand, until his next court appearance on November 27.

Son Thomas tells the Daily Mail: “All I will say is that my dad is good guy. He’s not perfect – but he wouldn’t hurt anyone.”

Neighbour Prue Calwell tells the paper: “He’s a pretty nice guy, very chatty and friendly. But he’s pretty private – we don’t see or hear anything.”

Rudd’s status with AC/DC remains in doubt after the band released a statement saying his legal issues wouldn’t affect their touring plans for next year.

The Aussie giants will release a video for Play Ball, the lead track from upcoming album Rock Or Bust, this week. Director David Mallet insisted that, despite the doubt over Rudd and the retirement of mainman Malcolm Young, AC/DC are still “the same band they were.”