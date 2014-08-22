AC/DC will tour vows Rudd

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has backed frontman Brian Johnson by vowing the band will tour again – and he’s insisted they’ll keep going until they drop.

The Aussie giants recently recorded their 15th album, but mainman Malcolm Young didn’t take part due to illness. It’s been suggested he won’t return, and that nephew Stevie, who replaced him in the studio, will do so on tour as well.

Johnson said earlier this year it was “likely” they’d hit the road again – and now Rudd tells the Nine Network: “There will be another tour and I will be on that. We will probably all have to be dead before it stops.”

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich last month predicted that AC/DC would follow his band by headlining the Glastonbury festival, while event organiser Michael Eavis seemed to support the idea.

