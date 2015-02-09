AC/DC, Tenacious D star at 57th Grammy Awards

Tenacious D’s cover of Dio’s The Last In Line won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance at last night’s awards show.

Pearl Jam, Beck, Weird Al Yankovic, Jack White and Paramore were among the other winners at the 57th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, which saw Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl enjoying a performance by show openers AC/DC.

With Chris Slade back on the drumstool, AC/DC performed Rock Or Bust from their album of the same name, as well as their classic hit Highway To Hell. The album Rock Or Bust was released too late to be considered for any awards at this year’s show.

Tenacious D’s version of The Last In Line was recorded for the Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life tribute album. On Dio, Tenacious D singer Jack Black tells Music For Good: “Dio was the master. He was the Pavarotti of heavy metal vocalists. He had soaring melodies and a lion’s roar to match. He was also one of the coolest guys I’ve ever had the honour of meeting. No one could touch his brilliance, on or off the stage.”

Beck won Album Of The Year for Morning Phase, Jack White’s track Lazaretto won Best Rock Performance and Paramore’s Ain’t It Fun scooped Best Rock Song.

Pearl Jam won the gong for Best Recording Package for Lightning Bolt while Weird Al Yankovic took Best Comedy Album for Mandatory Fun.

British pop singer Sam Smith was the big winner on the night, winning Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for Stay With Me, as well as Best New Artist. Smith last month gave 12.5% of royalties for the song each to Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne after similarities were pointed out between it and Petty’s 1989 single I Won’t Back Down.