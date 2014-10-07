AC/DC stream Play Ball after delay

AC/DC have released an official stream of Play Ball, the lead track from 16th album Rock Or Bust – their first without Malcolm Young.

It follows a delay after the Aussie giants’ record label accidentally uploaded the title track instead of the planned title – and quickly removed it.

Rock Or Bust will be released on December 1 with a 3D lenticular cover, offering the illusion of the band’s classic logo exploding out of the package.

Young’s nephew Stevie has replaced him in the band permanently after it was confirmed he was suffering from dementia. The mainman is believed to be living in a residential care home in Australia.

AC/DC shot two videos in London at the weekend – but drummer Phil Rudd was absent, with reports suggesting he was attending to a family emergency.

The 11-track record is available pre-order now, with a free instant download of Play Ball into the bargain. The band are expected to tour the world next year – with a Facebook campaign already launched to have them headline the Download festival at Donington. Organisers have also called for the event’s main stage to be named after Young in his honour.

Tracklist