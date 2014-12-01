AC/DC praise ‘character’ Stevie Young

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson says seeing Stevie Young grow into his role in the band was “wonderful.”

He was brought in to take over guitar duties from Malcolm Young who has been forced to retire from the band due to his battle with dementia. He appears on new album Rock Or Bust and will tour with the band in the future.

Johnson tells Absolute Radio: “Steve’s got this wonderful character and he lets out these bellowing laughs and you need that in any situation.

“He came in to do this album and I’ve just got to applaud him. Every night he was learning his chops and it was wonderful to see the weight lifting off his shoulders and he felt really part of the band.”

Although no tour dates have been announced, Johnson says he’s eager to hit the road as it’s a great way to connect with the fans.

He adds: “As you get older, you take things for granted and you start realising what a great gig you have. It’s the best job I’ve ever had and you want to take every opportunity to get out in front of the fans. It’s nice to see everyone come along and join the party.”

Rock Or Bust was released today with Phil Rudd behind the kit. However, it’s still not clear if the sticksman will be with the band going forward. He’s facing trial over drugs charges and threatening to kill.