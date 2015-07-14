AC/DC classic gets all-star cover treatment

Members of Soulfly, Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Airbourne and The Answer have recorded a cover version of AC/DC classic Highway To Hell.

The musicians took turns to lay down their parts on the track at France’s Hellfest festival, with Butcher Babies, Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie and In Flames’ Bjorn Gelotte also helping out.

In the video, filmed by Comite Des Reprises, The Answer’s frontman Cormac Neeson can be seen leading the vocals, with help from Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy mainman Max Cavalera.

Hellfest’s 10th anniversary took place in Clisson last month and featured performances from Slipknot, Judas Priest, Motorhead and Faith No More.