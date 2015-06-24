The Humans of Hellfest

Since staring in 2006, Hellfest has rapidly become one of Europe’s premiere festival destinations. This year, the line-up descending on the small French village of Clisson - a few miles southeast of Nantes, in the Loire-Atlantique département - included Slipknot, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Faith No More, Korn, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Slash and Motorhead.

But as any fule kno, one set of festival photos can look pretty similar to another. It’s a band, playing outdoors, and it could be France in June or Poland in July. It’s sometimes more interesting to turn the camera the other way around, and shoot the people: the metalheads, the masked freaks, the bikini babes, the angle-grinder angels, the moshers and the mad. So here’s a few of our favourite folk from this year’s Hellfest.

