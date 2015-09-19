AC/DC Chicago show draws noise complaints

AC/DC thrilled thousands of fans at Chicago’s Wrigley Field this week – but some nearby residents weren’t so impressed.

According to the Chicago Tribune, between 15 and 20 neighbours of the Chicago Cubs baseball stadium called a local politician’s office to complain about the noise from the sold-out concert.

The band played a two-hour set between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday and were finished well before the stadium’s curfew of 11pm.

AC/DC are touring North America ahead of a run of dates in Australia and New Zealand in support of latest album Rock Or Bust.

They’re on the road without mainman Malcolm Young, who retired after being diagnosed with dementia, and without drummer Phil Rudd, who’s serving a home-arrest sentence for making death threats and drugs possession.