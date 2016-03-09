Aborted stream Retrogore title track

Aborted have made the title track from their upcoming album Retrogore available to stream.

The record will be released on April 22 via Century Media Records and features artwork by Christopher Lovell.

Frontman Sven De Caluwe says: “Here it is, ghouls and maniacs. The first, opening track and title track to our fine new little piece of auricular mayhem called Retrogore.

“A profound little ditty that somewhat recalls the finesse and tactfulness of Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life or, as we shall call it, our own The Meaning Of Death (Metal).

“You see, folks, there are blast beats, there are ridiculously fast kicks all over the place, really, really, dark melodies to make you churn and some shredding for those who like that thing called musicianship.

“To top it off, we have myself puking all over it in a fashion that would make cookie monster cringe and Kim Kardashian shake that big ole butt of hers. In other words, it’s Aborted, it’s uncensored gooey, gory fun for the whole family.”

Retrogore is Aborted’s first release to feature new guitarist Ian Jekelis, who replaced Danny Tunker.

ABORTED RETROGORE TRACKLIST