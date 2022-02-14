Abbath and Watain announce co-headline Chariots Of Fire tour

Watain and Abbath are to join forces on the co-headlining Chariots Of Fire tour in September/October.

The Scandinavian metal troupes will launch their 13-country European offensive in Paris on September 15, with a show at the Elysee Montmartre, and then head across the continent through to October 9, when they'll wrap the undertaking with performances at the Vanha venue in Helsinki, Finland.



Tribulation and Bolzer will support on all dates.

The Chariots Of Fire itinerary is scheduled as follows:



Sep 15: Paris Elysee Montmartre, FRA

Sep 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, GER

Sep 17: Munich Backstage, GER

Sep 18: Milan Live Club, ITA

Sep 20: Toulouse Le Bikini, FRA

Sep 22: Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo, POR

Sep 23: Madrid La Riviera, SPA

Sep 24: Barcelona Apolo, SPA

Sep 25: Lyon Transbordeur, FRA

Sep 27: Zurich Komplex 457, SWI

Sep 28: Filderstadt Filharmonie, GER

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, HOL

Sep 30: London Earth, ENG



Oct 02: Antwerp Trix, BEL

Oct 04: Hamburg Markthalle, GER

Oct 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN

Oct 06: Oslo Rockefeller, NOR

Oct 07: Stockholm Fallan, SWE

Oct 09: Helsinki Vanha, FIN

Abbath will release a third album, Dread Reaver, via Seasons Of Mist on March 25. The album’s first single, Dream Cull, was released last month.



Watain will release their seventh studio album, The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain, on April 29 via Nuclear Blast. The Swedes have teased the new album by sharing its first single, The Howling.

Watain frontman Erik Danielsson says: “The Howling refers to the wordless voice of the wild, wailing eerily through the ages, urging us to leave our safe spaces and explore the dark recesses of the great Abyss both within and without. To see it, to learn from it, to know it.”

Tickets for the Chariots Of Fire tour are on sale now. Personally, rather than borrowing the tour’s title from Colin Welland’s Oscar-winning 1981 film, we’d have gone with Wabbath Bloody Wabbath, but that’s just us.