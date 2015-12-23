A7X take over Guitar Hero Live

A7X have taken over Guitar Hero Live’s online channel with a mix of their all-time favourite tracks.

The one-hour show A7X Rock Classics ties in with the recently released rhythm action video game and features exclusive footage of the band talking about their most-loved songs.

The channel features material from artists including Pantera, Megadeth, AFI, Bob Dylan, Boston, Queensryche, Tenacious D, Faith No More, Deftones, Weezer and more.

Avenged Sevenfold’s premium show also features playable concert footage recorded at their Download 2014 performance, including the tracks Shepherd Of Fire, Buried Alive and Nightmare.

Activision will also be giving away guitars signed by the band along with Avenged Sevenfold albums and merchandise on the game’s social media channels.

Guitar Hero Live is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U and Apple platforms.

The show will broadcast on GHTV Channel 1 at the following times:

Dec 23: 1:30am, 9:30am and 6:00pm PST

Dec 24: 2:00am, 10:00am and 8:30pm PST

Dec 25: 4:30am, 12:30pm 5:30pm and 9:30pm PST

Dec 26: 5:30am, 9:30am, 7:30pm and 11:00pm PST

Dec 27: 7:30am, 11:00am and 7:00pm PST

Dec 28: 3:00am, 11:00am and 5:30pm PST

Dec 29: 1:30am and 9:30am PST