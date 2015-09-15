A7X name exclusive Guitar Hero Live tracks

Avenged Sevenfold have announced the three tracks they’ll offer as exclusive bonus content on the upcoming Guitar Hero Live game.

The band confirmed previously that they’d give fans who pre-order the game access to three exclusive tracks – which can now be revealed as Shepherd Of Fire, Buried Alive and Nightmare.

As frontman M Shadows said in June, the tracks will feature concert footage recorded at the band’s headline performance in front of 70,000 fans at last year’s Download festival.

Guitar Hero Live is released by Activision on October 30.

Meanwhile, rival game producer Harmonix have announced that REM and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among the acts to feature on their upcoming game Rock Band 4 – released on October 6.

REM’s The One I Love and Skynyrd’s That Smell join previously announced tracks from bands including The Black Keys, Elvis Presley, Foo Fighters and Van Halen.