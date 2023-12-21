A new David Gilmour album is expected to be released in 2024

David Gilmour has been working in the studio on a new solo record which is expected to be released in 2024.

The new album would be the follow-up to 2015's Rattle That Lock, Gilmour's fourth solo album, although of course since then he has also released the standalone solo single Yes I Have Ghosts in 2020 as well as the surprise Pink Floyd single Hey Hey, Rise Up in 2022.

The news has been reported by the Pink Floyd website Neptune Pink Floyd who have picked up on a series of social media posts by Gilmour's wife, the writer and lyricist Polly Samson, who has posted a series of photographs on her Instagram account of David working in the studio with various artists, one of which you can see below.

Samson also confirmed the new album in an interview with the Romanian website Ziles Inopti.

These have included long-standing bassist Guy Pratt (who also features in Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets) and also Roger Eno on piano, drummer Adam Betts, who has previously worked with Jarvis Cocker, and bass player Tom Herbert (The Invisible and Polar Bear).

There is no official word as yet on a potential release date.