A new David Gilmour album is expected to be released in 2024

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

David Gilmour's wife Polly Samson has posted photos of him wokring in the studio with an array of musicians

David Gilmour
(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio - Getty)

David Gilmour has been working in the studio on a new solo record which is expected to be released in 2024.

The new album would be the follow-up to 2015's Rattle That Lock, Gilmour's fourth solo album, although of course since then he has also released the standalone solo single Yes I Have Ghosts in 2020 as well as the surprise Pink Floyd single Hey Hey, Rise Up in 2022.

The news has been reported by the Pink Floyd website Neptune Pink Floyd who have picked up on a series of social media posts by Gilmour's wife, the writer and lyricist Polly Samson, who has posted a series of photographs on her Instagram account of David working in the studio with various artists, one of which you can see below.

Samson also confirmed the new album in an interview with the Romanian website Ziles Inopti.

These have included long-standing bassist Guy Pratt (who also features in Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets) and also Roger Eno on piano, drummer Adam Betts, who has previously worked with Jarvis Cocker, and bass player Tom Herbert (The Invisible and Polar Bear).

There is no official word as yet on a potential release date.

A post shared by Polly Samson (@pollysamson)

A photo posted by on

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.