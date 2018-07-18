A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd set for vinyl release

Pink Floyd’s 2011 compilation A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd is to be released on vinyl for the very first time later this year.

The 16-track album was originally issued on CD only and features material recorded between 1967 - 1994, including See Emily Play, Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2, Wish You Were Here, Money, Comfortably Numb, Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Learning To Fly.

All 16 tracks have been newly mastered by James Guthrie and Joel Plante, with the heavyweight vinyl cut by Bernie Grundman in Los Angeles.

The 2LP version will also feature the reinstated version of Time with the ringing clocks at the start. It was originally cut from the CD release.

The original cover design created by the late Storm Thorgerson has been amended by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon to include alternative versions of the photographs used in the original CD version.

A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd will be released on September 28.

A Foot In the Door – The Best of Pink Floyd tracklist

Side A

1. Hey you

2. See Emily Play

3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4. Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

5. Have a Cigar

Side B

1. Wish You Were Here

2. Time / Breathe (Reprise)

3. The Great Gig in the Sky

4. Money

Side C

1. Comfortably Numb

2. High Hopes

3. Learning To Fly

Side D

1. The Fletcher Memorial Home

2. Shine On You Crazy Diamond

3. Brain Damage

4. Eclipse