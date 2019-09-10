3Teeth announce headline UK and European tour

3Teeth have announced that they’ll tour across the UK and Europe early next year.

The Californian outfit have lined up the headline Metatour in support of their new album Metawar, which was released back in July through Century Media.

The band will kick off the run of 24 dates with six shows in the UK between February 1 - 6 before travelling to mainland Europe for further performances, wrapping things up in Amsterdam on February 29.

Special guests for the tour will be revealed in due course.

Before their trip to the UK and Europe, 3 Teeth will support Ghostemane in North America in November.

Find a full list of 3Teeth’s upcoming live shows below.

In the summer, 3Teeth frontman Alexis 'Lex' Mincola talked Metal Hammer through Metawar in an exclusive track-by-track guide.

3Teeth tour with Ghostemane

Nov 05: Chicago Metro, IL

Nov 06: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 07: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Nov 09: Montreal MTELUS, QC

Nov 12: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 13: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

3Teeth 2020 European tour

Feb 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 02: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Feb 03: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Feb 04: Leeds Key Club, UK

Feb 05: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 06: London Heaven, UK

Feb 07: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Feb 08: Cologne MTC, Germany

Feb 10: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Feb 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Feb 12: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 14: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 15: Tampere Olympia, Finland

Feb 17: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden

Feb 18: Malmo Babel, Sweden

Feb 20: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Feb 21: Prague Underdogs, Czech Republic

Feb 23: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Feb 24: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Feb 25: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Feb 26: Milan Legend, Italy

Feb 27: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Feb 28: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Feb 29: Amsterdam Upstairs at the Paradiso, Netherlands