35 of the hottest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still going - headphones, vinyl, speakers, turntables and more

Editor's picks

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months completely free

For a limited period (which Amazon hasn’t specified), you can enjoy a three-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited this Cyber Monday without paying a penny. This is two months longer than the usual one-month trial period, giving you more time to decide whether you want to sign up for a paid subscription. If you decide not to, it’s easy to cancel, or you’ll start paying the $10.99 monthly fee ($9.99 per month for Amazon Prime members) automatically. Undecided, you can read our full Amazon Music Unlimited review here.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Was $399.99 , now $328

The Louder team's favourite headphones of 2023 are the awesome Sony WH-1000XM5. They offer incredibly detailed sound thanks to their 30mm carbon-fibre driver, while their ANC is class-leading. Battery life is fantastic too - with 30 hours of sonic bliss with noise cancelling activated. A quick 3-minute charge will also give you 3 hours of music. A great price for a stellar pair of headphones.

Audio-technica AT-LP3 BK: Was $249 , now $199

In one of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year on audio equipment, Audio-Technica has chopped 20% off the price of its brilliant budget AT-LP3BK record player. Considering how good this turntable is, it was already a catch at $249 – but now it’s been reduced to $199, it’s a real bargain.

Star Wars Lego AT-AT deal: Was £329.35 , now £191.99

Amazon is loaded with deals right now, with discounts on everything from audio equipment to clothes and toys. As big fans of Star Wars, though, we’re especially excited by this one, which slashes a ginormous 41% off the price of the Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker set.

Headphone deals

JBL Live Free NC+: Were $149.95 , now $98.23

Amazon have knocked an impressive 34% off these excellent noise cancelling earbuds from JBL in blue. This is a top deal if you're looking for a well-priced set of earbuds.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Were $379.99 , now $279.99

Not only can you save $100 on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over at BestBuy, but you’ll also get a 4-month streaming subscription to SiriusXM thrown into the bargain. Even if you already have a sub, this deal on these excellent sounding and comfortable headphones is still a great deal.

Sony WF-C500: Were £90 , now £43.69

There are few better in-ear headphone options on the market right now than Sony's WF range, and you can get one of their earlier models for an absolute steal right now on Amazon with 51% off. They look great, sound great and work great, with a 20 hour battery life. What's not to love?

Sony WH-CH520: Were £60 , now £34

Sony headphones are always a safe bet, and with 43% off the Sony WH-CH520, this is simply a brilliant deal. They sound really good, the 50-hour battery is amazing and they look fantastic. For less than £35, you just can't go wrong.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Were $199.99 , now $118.95

A neat pair of active noise cancelling in-ear headphones with $80 off the list price at Amazon. The Google Pixel Buds Pro have 11mm drivers which deliver excellent audio and they’re comfortable. This deal covers the buds in a variety of colours including Charcoal, Coral and Lemongrass.

AirPods (3rd gen) + charging case: £179 , now £149

Very.co.uk have lopped £30 off the price of the Apple AirPods 3rd generation complete with charging case. Anything under £150 for these excellent earbuds is always good to see and come highly recommended.

Speaker deals

Positive Grid Spark Go Pearl: Was $129 , now $99

If you're in the US, the Positive Grid Spark Go just got even better with a fantastic-looking Pearl colorway. More than just a speaker, the Spark Go is a smart mini-amp that comes with access to the Spark app and a wealth of guitar tones. Get a lead and you have everything you need for hours or bedroom or hotel room practice. Perfect for practicing with headphones, it has a rechargeable battery and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. It’s got a $30 discount on the official PG site at the moment.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2: Were $999 , now $549

There's 45% off the RRP of the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition bookshelf speakers at Amazon right now - that's a massive $450 saving. They are absolutely packed with audio tech, sound amazing and look just as good.

House Of Marley Get Together: $169.99 , now $119.99

This excellent portable Bluetooth speaker from House of Marley delivers clear audio thanks to its high-output woofers and one-inch tweeters - and you’ll get 8-hours of playback from a full charge thrown into the bargain. It also looks fantastic with its bamboo finish. Save 29% at Amazon.

Marshall Emberton: Was £149 , now £89.99

Marshall has been making musical equipment for donkey’s years, so it’s no surprise that its Emberton speaker is so good. Packing a significant punch despite its teeny size, this super-portable unit also offers 20 hours of listening off a single charge. Marshall have cut £60 from the RRP and for less than 90 sheets, this is a top deal.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Was £59.99 , now £21.99

If you haven't picked up an Amazon Echo Dot, this is a great time to do so, with Amazon cutting the RRP this Cyber Monday by a huge 60%. Music, podcasts, news and weather reports are just a voice command away - and it'll look the part no matter what room of the house it's in.

Sony SRS-XB100: Was £55 , now £39.99

You can’t go wrong with a Sony audio product, and the SRS-XB100 is worthy of the name, despite very much being a budget speaker. With multi-directional sound, up to 16 hours of battery life, plus IP67 water and dust protection, this pocket-sized accessory would make a great travel companion.

Turntable deals

Sony PSLX310BT Bluetooth: Was $249.99 , now $199.99

You can’t really go wrong with a Sony product, and this Bluetooth stereo turntable currently being sold by Best Buy is a lovely little package. Offering stylish, minimalist looks, wireless connectivity, a USB output and a high-performance, moving-magnet cartridge, this fully automatic, belt-driven record player would make a great addition to any living room. With the retailer offering it for $50 less in the Black Friday sale, you can now get it for $199.99 instead of the usual $249.99. Read our five star review here .

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK: $230.99 , now $179

Target has really hit the spot with this top deal. The fully automatic, belt-driven AT-LP60X-BK is an impressive mid-range turntable, marrying a chic aesthetic with some top-notch features (including a built-in phono preamp, a redesigned tonearm base and head shell, plus an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminium platter). And it’s even more attractive now that the retailer has knocked 23% off the price. Read our full 4 star review here .

Denon DP-29F turntable: Was £169 , now £99

This fully automatic, belt-driven turntable is rated 4.5 out of five by people who’ve bought it, so that tells you how good it is. Formed from a single piece of aluminium, the DP-29F packs some cool features, including a built-in RIAA phono equalizer and a high-quality moving-magnet cartridge. Pretty impressive considering you can now get it for just £99.99 in this hot Currys deal.

House Of Marley Stir It Up: Was £219.99 , now £99.90

We’re big fans of House of Marley’s products here at Louder thanks to their sustainable philosophy and their top notch audio delivery. Right now you can grab the brilliant Stir It Up turntable at Amazon with £120 off.

Victrola Revolution Go: Was $199.99 , now $129.99

Victrola’s Revolution Go is aptly named as it’s the world’s first rechargeable portable Bluetooth record player. Ideal for a camping trip as much as a party with friends... and Best Buy currently have it for sale with $70 off.

Vinyl deals

Iron Maiden: Powerslave: Was $39.99 , now $28.99

Iron Maiden’s Powerslave is a classic thanks to tracks like Aces High, 2 Minutes To Midnight and the sprawling album closer Rime Of The Ancient Mariner. If this is missing from your collection, Amazon have the price of the 2014 limited edition 180g pressing cut from the original master tapes.

Rolling Stones: Tattoo You: Was $197.82 , now $99.15

Amazon have reduced this 2021 Rolling Stones Tattoo You box set by 50%. There’s 5LP containing a remaster of the original 1981 record, a disc of rarities and a live show from Wembley Stadium in 1982. There’s also a 124-page book with studio shots and tour photos and a lenticular sleeve.

Metallica: S&M2: Was £139.99 , now £109.99

21 years after they first joined forces with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Metallica revisited the idea of orchestrally reimaging some of the biggest hits in their back catalogue for S&M2. The result is a stunningly epic sound that adds a whole new dimension to the likes of The Day That Never Comes, For Whom The Bell Tolls and One, collected here in an impressive and expansive 71-song box set - talk about value for money at EMP!

Dire Straits: Brothers In Arms: Was £32.99 , now £25.99

Brothers In Arms might have been the first CD to ever pass the one million units sold mark, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still sound glorious on vinyl. A commercial titan, Brothers... remains a true classic with tracks like Walk Of Life and Money For Nothing iconic almost 40 years on from release. There's money off right now at EMP.

Alcohol deals

Wild Turkey 101: Was £42.34 , now £25

The ever-dependable Wild Turkey 101 is a solid, inexpensive bourbon that punches above its price tag thank to it coming in at 50.5% ABV. Great neat, over ice or in a cocktail. With 40% off at Amazon, this is an unmissable deal.

Talisker 10: Was £48 , now £33

Talisker 18 is sadly out of reach these days because of its ridiculous price. Take my advice and stick to the ever-dependable Talisker 10 instead. This is often on offer - and Amazon have cut 31% off the list price.

Jagermeister 24 x 2cl: Was £37.97 , now £28.56

What’s better than a drop of Jagermeister? 24 drops of Jagermeister, that’s what! Amazon have 25% off the price of this case containing 24 x 2cl Jagermeister minis - a neat stocking filler for rockers.

The Botanist Islay Gin: Was £37 , now £29.50

If you’re looking for something a little different, give this gin a whirl. Distilled at the famous Bruichladdich distillery on Islay (better known for its excellent whisky), The Botanist uses 22 botanicals from the island which results in a truly unique gin. Grab a bottle at Amazon with 20% off.

Streaming deals

Hulu: $0.99/month for first 12 months

Hulu usually costs $7.99/month, but this Black Friday you can get the ad-supported plan for just $0.99/month for the first 12 months. As if that wasn’t good enough, you can also add Disney+ with ads to your package for an extra $2 a month more.

Paramount+: 50% off for 3 months

The price of Paramount+ in the UK has been cut in half this Black Friday, with the streaming service offering customers 3 months at £3.49/month. It usually costs £6.99 a month and makes it the perfect time to sign up to watch the new Geddy Lee series Are Bass Players Human Too? which premieres on December 5. There’s also a whole heap of content to dive into too, including the entire Star Trek universe.

Audible: 60% off Amazon's audiobook service

In the US, you can get 4 months of Audible for $5.95/month - down from the regular price of $14.95. And if you're in the UK, you can claim 3 months of Audible for just £2.99/month, that's down from the usual cost of £7.99/month.

Merch deals

Maiden merch: Save up to 60% at Hot Topic

Celebrate Black Friday early, Hot Topic is offering huge discounts across most of its site – and that includes deals on official Iron Maiden merchandise. Whether you fancy a T-shirt emblazoned with the band’s iconic artwork, a framed Maiden print, or an Eddie-themed Monopoly set you can make massive savings. All you have to do is use the code HTDEAL at the checkout.

Alternative Christmas jumpers: up to 40% off

Want to continue the time-honoured Christmas tradition of wearing a big, ugly festive jumper at the dinner table, but bored of reindeer and snowmen populating your threads? EMP has a brilliant range of alternative Xmas jumpers on sale, with music, movie and TV editions available.