Roger Waters has released a new version of Pink Floyd's classic Comfortably Numb with acclaimed Palestinian singer Mona Miari. The recording, which features new lyrics in English and Arabic, has been released to raise money for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, a non-profit organisation that arranges free medical care for injured and ill children in Palestine.

"Every child deserves access to medical care, no matter where they are born," says Waters. "From organising volunteer medical missions to building pediatric cancer centres and supporting children in need of critical care, PCRF works every day to heal wounds – both visible and invisible – caused by conflict, poverty, and displacement."

The video for the new version of Comfortably Numb was shot in New York City and Gaza.

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"The making of this video did not surpass the reality of Gaza today," say the organisers. "Our Emmy-recognised crew was being bombed in real time while filming and would frequently lose connection with the production team. Most have never been permitted to leave Gaza, yet they continue to make vital work under siege."

The new version of the song, which features Arabic arrangements and melodies, also shifts the focus of the lyrics, with the original's "I have become comfortably numb" changing to "I will never become comfortably numb." It climaxes with the lines, "Equal human rights for all, from the river to the sea,” before ending on the chanted refrain, "Palestine will be free… Falasteen."

The name of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, who is listed as "lyricist, associated performer and composer" on the 1979 original version of the song, has been removed from the credits of the remake, which is credited to Waters and Miari alone.

For more information about the project, visit the Comfortably Numb Reimagined website.