Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: July 13, 2026

This week's Tracks Of The Week contest was a titanic North vs South battle, as London's The Heat Inc took on Macclesfield's Virginmarys in a rock'n'roll skirmish that to-and-froed, wove, and wavered, and was finally settled in the former's favour. So congratulations to them.

Mind Control - YouTube Watch On

Congratulations also to Australia's Airbourne, who repped the Southern Hemisphere and romped satisfactorily into third place. And now, we go again.

Massive Wagons - Story Of My Demise

Flying back into our lives with a box-fresh banger in tow, Massive Wagons make this next chapter of theirs (complete with a new record deal, new European webshop, German dates this autumn and their biggest ever UK headline dates after) look most appetising. Story Of My Demise is one high-octane yet heartfelt lil’ number. Complete with a video in which the band tackle one of those slightly scary military assault courses, under the eagle eye of an actual paratrooper, it sounds and feels like a metaphor for what they do best – facing the odds honestly and turning them into something joyful.

MASSIVE WAGONS - Story Of My Demise (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Triggerfinger - Through The Beam

“Amid the relentless flood of material and sensory temptations that compete for our attention, it may take more effort than ever to recognise the beauty already before us,” observes singer Ruben Block, of the inspiration driving this oozingly cool, suave swirl of alternative rock – all mystique, sorrow and slinky bass, set to an enigmatic vocal melody that pulls you in. “Yet there remains a unique pleasure in pursuing even the most frivolous and seemingly pointless gadget, finding joy and satisfaction in the chase itself.”

Triggerfinger - Through The Beam - YouTube Watch On

Kris Barras Band - Monsters We Made

One of those rockers who could literally crush his enemies if he needed to, MMA fighter-turned-blueser-turned-hard rock swashbuckler Kris Barras adds further teeth to these roots on Monsters We Made. Accompanied by a video full of actual hi-spec monsters, it combines the beefiness of his recent records with the blues-infused feeling and melody of his earlier work – not least of all in that gorgeous guitar solo, adding soulfulness and nuance to punchy foundations. Like the sound of that? He’s got an album of the same title coming next month.

Kris Barras Band - Monsters We Made (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Getdown Services - Cha Cha Slide

The rapidly rising Minehead duo’s new single (the latest from their much-tipped album Massive Champion) packs a disarmingly emotional punch for something named after a 2000-era dancefloor hit/enduring wedding playlist staple. Built on gauzy, bouncing synth lines, beats and funny yet tender kitchen-sink tales of insecurity and social awkwardness – with a giant Minion dancing by the sea. Deadpan observation with a warm heart, its lo-fi ingredients add up to something expansive and quietly profound.

Getdown Services - Cha Cha Slide (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Juliet's Not Dead - Passing Ships

Juliet’s Not Dead look like any other fun, hairsprayed, leather-trousered band you might find at your local tribute night. Don’t be fooled, though; on Passing Ships they make a much bigger and more striking sound. Less throwback sleaze, more stirring, expansive ‘Big Music’ power ballad, its 80s stadium-filler heft gets an extra kick with notes of punky grit. “As a band you come up against so many challenges,” frontman Stevie Stoker says, “and we wanted this album to reflect all of the emotions, difficult decisions, and strong bonds we’ve made over the last couple of years.”

Passing Ships - Juliet's Not Dead (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Ferris & Sylvester - Tiny Little Love

On this soft yet mighty ballad from their next album, the British folky americana duo spin a delicate, deeply moving ode to their son – who was born several weeks premature as they embarked on final shows in Nashville. Issy Ferris sings with a magnetic mix of glassy poise, worldly soul and vulnerability (‘Tiny little, terrifying love, we’re gonna be alright,’ she sings, ‘cling on for dear life, my tiny little love’) warmly accented and elevated by Archie Sylvester’s sumptuous guitar lines. Watch out for the aforementioned album, It’s A Joy To Be Alive, coming out in August

Tiny Little Love - YouTube Watch On

Alabama Shakes - I Feel Hope Coming On

Alabama Shakes have had an unusual career timeline, going on a decade-long hiatus after just five years in the business of rock. Now third album I Must Be Dreaming is looming, and new single I Feel Hope Coming is elegance personified, a soulful slice of contemporary cosmic Americana that's as smooth as it is soulful. "This younger generation makes me feel hopeful because they can see through all the political lies," says Brittany Howard. "That song's about holding onto that hope, and refusing to give up."

Alabama Shakes - I Feel Hope Coming (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Twisted Teens - Florida Water Blues

Sitting somewhere near the centre of an unlikely Replacements/Strokes/Kinks/Canned Heat/Rolling Stones-circa-Sticky Fingers Venn diagram, New Orleans' duo Twisted Teens' third album Florida Water Blues is threatening to turn the band into the kind of underground critical darlings who'll end up in multiple Album Of The Year polls, and we're thrilled to be clambering aboard the bandwagon. The title track is a ragged chunk of acoustic southern country rock'n'roll, packed with grit, groove and joie de vivre, and everything about it suggests that the fuss is warranted.