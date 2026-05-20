"A complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender." A new documentary about Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will premiere on August 13

A new documentary about Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is to premiere this summer.



For those who watched the 2023 documentary 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, detailing the three weddings shared by American socialite Kourtney Kardashian and her punk rock husband, and wondered 'But who is this magnetic, charismatic bundle of tattoos and drumsticks really?', the arrival of Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear will doubtless feel like every Christmas rolled into one.

“This documentary started over 10 years ago," Barker revealed to Billboard earlier this year, "and it’s been a wild, wild ride and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

A synopsis for the film reads: "After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182’s drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation.



"Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops."



Directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, the 90-minute film abiout the drummer, who also plays in The Transplants, will receive its world premiere on June 13 at the Tribeca Festival, and be streamed globally from August 13 on Disney+.

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