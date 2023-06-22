Steve Harris couldn't care less about Iron Maiden not being in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: "It doesn’t really represent anything"

Iron Maiden failing to make the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame remains a bone of serious contention with their fans, with many outraged at the idea that a band who have helped to define heavy metal itself could still somehow be overlooked while plenty of artists they've influenced made it in years ago.

Earlier this year, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame CEO Greg Harris told Maiden fans to be patient, assuring them that the metal legends will almost certainly make it in eventually.

"We love that people care - that they care if they're in or out, and that their fans care," he commented. "Now the truth is anybody that's nominated, the odds are good that they're eventually gonna get in.

"In fact, I think it may be as high as 90% eventually go in," he added. "Rage – this was their fifth or sixth time on the ballot. And so sometimes it takes a while. But let's see where it lands. Right now, let's celebrate this year's class, and we can start to debate about next year's class once the spotlight is off of this year's class."

Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has been famously savage with his opinion on the whole thing, describing the Hall Of Fame as an "utter, complete load of bollocks", adding that he believes it's "run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock’n’roll if it hit them in the face.

"They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer!” he added loudly when discussing the issue at one of his spoken word shows in 2019.

Now, as part of an exclusive interview featured in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, out now, we asked Maiden founder, bassist and band leader Steve Harris for his thoughts on the matter.

"I’ve never been worried about it," he shrugs. "I’m not one way or the other. I’m not really against it or anything like that, but, you know, if people get recognised there that’s fine.

"But I’ve never been bothered with it," he reaffirms. "We’ve never done music to be in some Hall Of Fame or whatever. And also, if it was a thing that was voted by fans, that’d be ok, but the way it works, it doesn’t matter how many fans vote, it only counts as one vote. So it doesn’t really represent anything. I don’t know how I’d feel about it if we did actually get [inducted]."

Maiden are midway through their epic Future Past tour. To read more from Metal Hammer's interview with the band, pick up their new issue.

