In 2011 Alice Cooper released Welcome 2 My Nightmare, the cunningly titled sequel to 1975's classic Welcome To My Nightmare. Classic Rock produced a fanpack edition of the album, in which the CD was accompanied by a magazine containing 130 pages of exclusive, Cooper-related material. It included this interview with his longtime collaborator, producer Bob Ezrin.

Whenever Alice Cooper strives for the epic, he calls Bob Ezrin. It’s no coincidence that Ezrin’s talismanic production credit appears on Alice’s landmark recordings. From the band’s breakthrough Love It To Death album to their iconic Billion Dollar Babies magnum opus, the Canadian producer was instrumental in helping transform the nascent quintet from unlikely freaks to global superstars.

Ezrin first encountered Alice Cooper when he was sent to New York by his boss at Nimbus 9 Productions in Toronto to formally reject their advances, but upon catching them in action at Max’s Kansas City, he signed them instead. Setting to work on Love It To Death, Ezrin simultaneously expanded the band’s horizons (encouraging the use of piano and introducing orchestral instruments to their musical palette) while reining in some of the more bizarre, less workable concepts that had peppered their first two albums, Pretties For You and Easy Action.

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Ezrin welcomed experimentation, but tempered this openness to innovation with an uncommon flair for catering to mass-market tastes. His judicious editing turned macabre artistic statements into mainstream-seducing hit singles, while his theatrical background enabled him to envision appropriately epic musical backdrops to match Cooper’s increasingly ambitious stage shows. Alice called Ezrin the band’s sixth member: “our George Martin.”

Embarking on his solo career with Welcome To My Nightmare, he re-recruited Bob as producer and co-writer (he had been absent from the original Alice Cooper band’s swansong, Muscle Of Love). Twenty-five years later, Ezrin returned as executive producer for the reputation-bolstering Brutal Planet, an uncompromising album of biting contemporary edginess and raw sonic extremity.

Now, with Welcome 2 My Nightmare, the pair deliver their most theatrical production to date. More than four decades on from their first meeting, Bob Ezrin recalls what a long, strange trip it’s been.

Did you meet the Alice Cooper band when they were working with Frank Zappa?

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They were just on the tail end of that when we first met. Sadly for me, I didn’t get a chance to do anything with Frank – I’m such a huge Zappa fan – but he was not part of it when we started working together.

This feature originally appeared in Classic Rock Presents: Alice Cooper, published in September 2011 (Image credit: Future)

The difference between Easy Action and Love It To Death was immense. What do you remember of those times?

I remember everything, and it was just a magical, heady time. We were in Pontiac, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, and everybody around Detroit was experimenting and competing at the same time – Ted Nugent, The Frost, The MC5, Iggy And The Stooges, so many great bands. There was this fantastic energy in the air. They all felt they were an island apart from the mainstream, the music business – they weren’t New York, they weren’t LA, they were Detroit. Detroit had its own ethos and its own pride.

They were all working-class kids, they had working-class values – they weren’t hippies. It was shit-kicking, hard-nosed kids that were playing hard-edged rock’n’roll, and then on the other side of it was this freaky glam side.

We were brash and full of energy and optimism, and at the same time there was this component within the Alice Cooper circle that came out of an art school sort of background. So there was always this side of things that looked at the presentation, the art, costumes and styling, the sets, the props and things like that, and coming from television and theatre, I loved that.

That played right into what I was used to, so when we combined it all, it was a very exciting, deep and multi-levelled development process we went through for each of these records. We got better at all of those things on each of the records.

Alice Cooper - Is It My Body (1971 4K) - YouTube Watch On

Alice has said you taught the band how to rewrite, to edit, to broaden the palette of instruments: it made contenders of them. Were you feeling your way as well?

Oh, totally. I was learning on the job. I had just started to work for Nimbus 9 Productions in Toronto and was beginning to learn what a producer did for a living, and then these guys came along. I was [legendary Canadian producer] Jack Richardson’s assistant, and my job was to get rid of Alice Cooper – and I did exactly the opposite. I saw them at Max’s Kansas City in New York.

I was so impressed that I told the band we would do the record, and then I had to come back to the office and explain myself. I argued so aggressively and energetically that Jack finally said: “Enough, already. If you like it so damn much then you do it.” And that’s how I became a producer. Suddenly I was catapulted to the front of the room.

The enduring Alice Cooper stage persona was created during this period. When did it metamorphose from freak-out to horror show?

They had begun to define the Alice Cooper stage persona well before I got there. The problem was, the music was not matching what they had evolved into in terms of their personalities and the look and feel of their stage show. There were moments within the stage show that were perfect Alice Cooper, and had me riveted.

The show would start with Sun Arise, where there was this twisted, Gollum-like character at the front of the stage with fang-like teeth and blood-red gums and eyes that looked like they were bleeding, with spider make-up around them. When the lights came up, there he was with a hammer in his hand, singing, ‘Sun arise, she come every morning’ in the most goofy, diabolical way.

The juxtaposition of that goofy Rolf Harris song with the character singing it, that was Alice Cooper. It was the ideal descriptor of what an Alice Cooper stage experience ought to be like. The thing was to come up with music that fit that stuff, that was appropriately moody and heavy.

Alice Cooper - Under My Wheels (The Old Grey Whistle Test, Nov 9, 1971) - YouTube Watch On

You’ve worked closely with Alice from the genesis of the character. Is there any of the Alice persona exclusively in Bob Ezrin?

There’s certainly a great deal of the Alice persona that resides in me, but I wouldn’t say exclusively. Alice likes to think that I’m sicker than he is, and on certain levels I might tend more to the macabre than he does, but for the most part I feel that he is Alice Cooper on many levels, and I understand Alice Cooper.

And sometimes Alice strays from the Alice Cooper that I understand, and then I can help to bring him back. And then there are certain times when he’s not being as Alice Cooper-ish as he should be and I can bring it out of him. But there’s nothing that I own of this persona that Alice doesn’t also have in his arsenal.

Who fulfilled what role in the original band dynamic?

Dennis Dunaway always seemed to provide some of the more macabre humour, and Glen Buxton was the hard-drinking tough guy… Glen was a rebel without a cause. He was very hard on the outside, very soft on the inside, total anti-establishment, anti-authority, antianything that smacked of bourgeois. He was one of the soul-keepers of the band – we had to maintain that quality or we threatened to become too cartoon-y, or almost a caricature of ourselves. Glen was that stark reality, the guy with the cigarette always dangling and a take-no-prisoners, no bullshit persona.

Dennis was always the mad scientist and very arty – so his viewpoint on everything was as far from centre as one could get. That helped in huge amounts to define the art house side of Alice Cooper and to keep it on a higher level than cock rock. It was cock rock with brains and art. Mike Bruce was, and continues to be, the pop tune meister. He was always great at melodies and coming up with great phrases and great guitar riffs, which was essential.

Alice Cooper - School's Out (1972) HD 0815007 - YouTube Watch On

And Neal Smith was like another flamboyant frontman behind the drum kit.

Neal plays lead drums, and he too was very inventive and strange. He had way too many drums and he didn’t have much schooling, so he just found new and different ways of playing the stuff which created a new and different sound. I toned it down a little bit and got him more into providing the kind of concrete rhythm support that I was looking for to anchor the records a little bit more, especially since we always allowed Dennis to go off at a tangent.

The follow-up to Love It To Death, Killer, reached Number 21 in the US charts. Were you surprised at how big it made the band?

I was never surprised at the success of Alice Cooper: from the moment I saw them at Max’s Kansas City I knew that this was the beginning of something really important. I said to my boss when I got back to Toronto: “This is not just music; this is the beginning of a cultural movement. This is a game-changer. It’s not T-shirts and jeans, it’s not hippie and groovy people with sandals, it’s so powerful and yet really smart too.”

So I was not surprised when people started jumping on the bandwagon, though I might have felt we deserved to get more respect than we actually did in the early days. We got better, and we got good enough after a while to get to where I believed we really deserved the attention we were getting.

Did the band ever try anything live that just didn’t work?

There was the cannon. Trying to shoot Alice out of a cannon, that was a bit of a disaster. Alice would get in and then we’d shoot a dummy across the stage and there were a whole bunch of times when the cannon would go off and the dummy would just flop out of the mouth of the cannon and land there [laughs]. Then Alice would have to come out and get the dummy.

Billion Dollar Babies - Alice Cooper | The Midnight Special - YouTube Watch On

The title track to School’s Out is remarkable – the perfect pop record. Do you remember that song coming together?

I remember precisely. Shep [Gordon, Alice’s manager] called me and said: “I think you need to come out here immediately, because they’ve come out with this really great riff and want to do a single called School’s Out.” So I got to the rehearsal studio and Glen had that fantastic riff. They’d not yet quite developed the “No more pencils, no more books” section, but the riff was there and the germ for the chorus was there, and the whole thing came together in an afternoon.

It was almost… I don’t want to say easy, nothing great is ever easy, but it was almost an out-of-body experience for everybody because it just took on a momentum and a life of its own. The ideas were flowing almost sequentially and perfectly complementarily, and it made it possible for us just to put it together and stand back and listen to it that afternoon and go: “Oh boy, this is great. We have a record.”

The School’s Out album went from rock to jazz to Leonard Bernstein. It’s mad, but brilliant. Where were you and the band mentally at this point?

When it came to time for School’s Out, we felt very confident about the whole thing. If we had an idea for a strange song, we felt confident that by focusing on it and working hard at it, we could actually write it. And the band had much more confidence in me by that time – we had two records under our belt and the work I was doing for them pleased them, so by the time we got to School’s Out they were willing to let me branch out a little bit too, which accounts for some of the crazy arrangements and stuff.

So School’s Out was the first record that we all did where we felt the sky was the limit and all the tools and resources that we needed were at our disposal. It was a wild ride, we could do what ever we could come up with. Obviously, we had a goal in mind, which was to make a record that would sell a bunch. I mean, we didn’t want to make a record that nobody liked, so it wasn’t a matter of being self-indulgent. We wanted to do things that would please the audience, but we wanted to do them in these new and wonderful ways that we had just learned.

Given the demands on the band’s time, it’s amazing that they managed to fit in any recording at all. Yet Billion Dollar Babies sounds as though it could have taken a year to construct.

Well, it didn’t. Let me tell you, we didn’t have a year to put anything together, – we were putting out an album every nine months in those days and touring. Billion Dollar Babies was a transformative experience for them on a lot of levels. They were, for that moment, the biggest band in the world.

Alice Cooper - Welcome To My Nightmare (music video) - YouTube Watch On

But you didn’t produce the Muscle Of Love album.

We started working on Muscle Of Love together, and there was a resistance by that time – the band was beginning to feel that I had too much control and that they were not being allowed to express themselves the way they would like to. I was continually steering them into a direction that had been defined by me and Alice.

I had just also finished [producing Lou Reed’s seminal album] Berlin, and I was pretty wrung out. So when I came in and I encountered this little bit of a wall of resistance, when the rehearsals didn’t feel like they used to feel and there was more tension in the atmosphere, I pulled out of the album. I took a vacation for the first time since before Love It To Death.

You came back on board for Welcome To My Nightmare, by which time the original band had split and Alice had gone solo. Did you have more involvement in the creative process at that point?

Well, yeah, because that was an Alice and Bob record. We did a bunch of writing with Dick [Wagner, guitarist], and we had a bunch of other folks we wrote with as well, but really it was Alice and I partnering up on this new idea. Before the album, Alice and I worked on a concept for a movie about this guy, Steven. He’s a rock star, and he’s having an affair. They’re going skiing in his private plane, and there’s an accident. They’re buried under the snow.

When they’re eventually found, there’s only him left – she’s gone. This woman had disappeared off the face of the earth. From that point on, he’s transformed and by night he craves flesh. Part of the movie was that Steven didn’t know if he was imagining or if he had really done it. We had this thing our minds that Steven was having a problem differentiating between reality and imagination. That started the whole thought about the nightmare, and that’s where we looked at each other and went, “Hey, that’s great.”

Then Alice came up with the idea, “We could do a movie, but let’s do this great stage show. Let’s do this whole thing about this guy Steven, and let’s make it his nightmare.” The movie never happened, but we’d written material for it that ended up on the album.

And Steven is back in Welcome 2 My Nightmare.

Yes, he’s back and it’s an entirely different experience for him this time. That’s all I can say.

Alice Cooper - I'll Bite Your Face Off (Later... with Jools Holland, Oct 27, 2012) - YouTube Watch On

Alice has said: “Any time that I do a theatrical piece, I call Bob.” Presumably Welcome 2 My Nightmare is as dramatic as its predecessor?

I would say that it is more theatrical than Welcome To My Nightmare. The original Alice Cooper band play on three songs on the album. Three of the songs were songs that they submitted, we co-wrote and finished together. All of them are playing and writing and have their projects; sometimes they even do stuff together.

We’ve always stayed in touch with each other, but to have the crew back together and working together on something has been really thrilling for all of us. On the one hand it’s comfortable because we know each other so well, but on the other hand it’s exciting and inspiring, because it’s been a long time too.

Sadly, Glen Buxton died in 1997. This reunion must have been poignant.

Absolutely. There have been times when we have gathered in the past since Glen’s death, so we’ve had our chance to deal with that emotionally. When we all came together in New York for the first recording sessions for Welcome 2 My Nightmare, we set up Glen’s amp and we put a can of soda and a bottle of whisky there, the same way that he would have had. The only thing we were missing were his cigarettes, because nobody smokes any more [laughs]. But he was there in spirit.

A really interesting thing was that we were in the studio together on the anniversary of exactly the same day that I first saw the band play at Max’s Kansas City in New York, which was September 8. So that was really cool, because here we were in New York again in a studio in the Village, right around the corner from where I first saw them play. And where I went up the stairs and, against the orders of my boss, told them that we would produce their record.

This feature originally appeared in Classic Rock Presents: Alice Cooper, published in September 2011. Ezrin has since worked on Paranormal (2017), Detroit Stories (2021) and the Alice Cooper Band's reunion album, The Revenge of Alice Cooper (2025).