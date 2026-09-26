Drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. performs with members of Pearl Jam ahead of band's Ohana Festival slot

Abe Laboriel Jr. performed with members of Pearl Jam in California on Friday night in what is being seen as the unveiling of the band's new drummer.

Laboriel Jr. was on drums for Pearl Jam tracks Corduroy and Wishlist during a performance by 'Eddie Vedder & Friends' at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point.

He was revealed as part of a curtain drop moment after Vedder teased the audience by playing the opening notes of Corduroy on an acoustic guitar, before a member of the road crew switched the acoustic for an electric guitar and Vedder said: "No, I feel like I would need some friends to join me. Like, I would need a whole ... like some really good friends."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The curtain is then pulled away to reveal Pearl Jam members Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready – with Laboriel Jr. on drums. Watch the moment and the two tracks below.

No official announcement has been made. Pearl Jam are lined up to perform a full headlining slot the Ohana Festival on Sunday night.

If, as expected, Laboriel Jr. is named as the band's new drummer, he will replace Matt Cameron who amicably stepped aside last year after 27 years in the role.

Abe Laboriel Jr. has been the drummer and backing vocalist for Paul McCartney's band since 2001 and has also worked with B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Lady Gaga, Steve Vai, Seal and many more.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He has also worked with another leading light of the Seattle grunge scene, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

As it stands, Pearl Jam have no confirmed tour dates lined up beyond Sunday's festival set.

Pearl Jam (aka Eddie Vedder & Friends) "Corduroy" Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA, 9.25.26 - YouTube Watch On