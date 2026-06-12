Jethro Tull announce newly expanded and remixed reissue of their 1999 album J-Tull Dot Com
New three-CD and Blu-ray release J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net will be available in August
Jethro Tull have announced that they will release an expanded and newly remixed version of their 1999 album, J-Tull Dot Com, as a three-CD and Blu-ray set, entitled J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net, through InsideOut Music on August 14.
The band have also shared a video for a newly remixed version of Spiral, which you can watch below.
The new reissue will feature the original mixes on CD1, new 2026 remixes from The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord on CD2, as well as a third disc of bonus material, including six completely unreleased studio tracks and 3 live recordings taken from the band's tour in 2000. You can see the full trackisting below.
The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit stereo mixes of the main album, as well as 24bit stereo mixes of the bonus material (excl. live tracks). The package is completed by extensive liner notes by Martin Webb and archival photo material across 36-pages.
The album will also be released on vinyl for the very first time, with ith a Gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet edition featuring the 2026 remix, plus studio bonus material.
Pre-order J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net.
Jethro Tull: J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net
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CD1: J-Tull Dot Com Original Mixes
1 - Spiral
2 - Dot Com
3 - AWOL
4 - Nothing @ All
5 - Wicked Windows
6 - Hunt By Numbers
7 - Hot Mango Flush
8 - El Niño
9 - Black Mamba
10 - Mango Surprise
11 - Bends Like A Willow
12 - Far Alaska
13 - The Dog-Ear Years
14 - A Gift Of Roses
CD2: J-Tull Dot Com 2026 Remix by Bruce Soord
CD3: Bonus Material
1 - Aborted Soliloquy*
2 - Dot Com Acoustic*
3 - It All Trickles Down
4 - Recollection No 5*
5 - Pipes (Close To You)*
6 - Sad Suit*
7 - Stigmata*
8 - The Secret Language of Birds (2026 Remix)
9 - Hunt By Numbers (Live in Katowice, 2000)*
10 - Dot Com (Live in Katowice, 2000)*
11 - AWOL (Live in Katowice, 2000)*
*Previously unreleased
Blu-ray: J-Tull Dot Com – Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, 24bit Stereo Mixes
Bonus tracks (excl. live material) in 24bit stereo
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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