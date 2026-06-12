Jethro Tull announce newly expanded and remixed reissue of their 1999 album J-Tull Dot Com

Jethro Tull have announced that they will release an expanded and newly remixed version of their 1999 album, J-Tull Dot Com, as a three-CD and Blu-ray set, entitled J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net, through InsideOut Music on August 14.

The band have also shared a video for a newly remixed version of Spiral, which you can watch below.

The new reissue will feature the original mixes on CD1, new 2026 remixes from The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord on CD2, as well as a third disc of bonus material, including six completely unreleased studio tracks and 3 live recordings taken from the band's tour in 2000. You can see the full trackisting below.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit stereo mixes of the main album, as well as 24bit stereo mixes of the bonus material (excl. live tracks). The package is completed by extensive liner notes by Martin Webb and archival photo material across 36-pages.

The album will also be released on vinyl for the very first time, with ith a Gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet edition featuring the 2026 remix, plus studio bonus material.

Pre-order J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Jethro Tull: J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CD1: J-Tull Dot Com Original Mixes

1 - Spiral

2 - Dot Com

3 - AWOL

4 - Nothing @ All

5 - Wicked Windows

6 - Hunt By Numbers

7 - Hot Mango Flush

8 - El Niño

9 - Black Mamba

10 - Mango Surprise

11 - Bends Like A Willow

12 - Far Alaska

13 - The Dog-Ear Years

14 - A Gift Of Roses

CD2: J-Tull Dot Com 2026 Remix by Bruce Soord

CD3: Bonus Material

1 - Aborted Soliloquy*

2 - Dot Com Acoustic*

3 - It All Trickles Down

4 - Recollection No 5*

5 - Pipes (Close To You)*

6 - Sad Suit*

7 - Stigmata*

8 - The Secret Language of Birds (2026 Remix)

9 - Hunt By Numbers (Live in Katowice, 2000)*

10 - Dot Com (Live in Katowice, 2000)*

11 - AWOL (Live in Katowice, 2000)*

*Previously unreleased

Blu-ray: J-Tull Dot Com – Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, 24bit Stereo Mixes

Bonus tracks (excl. live material) in 24bit stereo