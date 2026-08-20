Enslaved share transcendent new single, Solar Will, as they announce new album, Mið

Norwegian prog metal figureheads Enslaved have announced that they will release their latest album, Mið, through Nuclear Blast Records on October 30. The band have also shared a video for their new single, Solar Will, which features a guest appearance from Sami musician Johan Sara Jr.

Mið is an Old Norse word for ‘centre’, or ‘middle’, and is an album that sheds light on harmonies and dialogues embedded all around us: between the ways of the past, and how they can bring enlightenment to the present

"There have been sun cults as long as Magic Man has been around (at least)," explains guitarist and founding member Ivar Bjørnson. "The Sun is a nurturing and terrifying parent that can grant as well as obliterate life totally. Such a classic and awe-inspiring object of our worship and myths requires classic and awesome riffs, Bonham-esque drum grooves and blistering melodic flares celebrating its horrific glory. This is what that sounds like to me: Solar Will!"

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“Solar Will explores archetypal conflicts, those that manifest in nature, the cosmos, mythology, and, above all, within the human mind," adds bassist, vocalist and fellow founding member Grutle Kjellson. "In this instance, the central struggle is expressed through one of the enduring rivalries found in Norse mythology, embodied by two important, though often somewhat overlooked, figures within the pantheon. Readers familiar with the Norse mythological tradition will likely recognise the identities rather instantly, yet I shall refrain from naming them, allowing each reader the opportunity to engage with and decipher the lyrics on their own.

"After all, perhaps this is one of the essential functions of lyric writing: to invite interpretation and cultivate a sense of wonder? The conclusion, or more precisely, the absence of one, suggests that, for human beings, chaos and dreams are at least as significant as the realities we perceive through our senses. Ultimately, the work advocates not for resolution, but for the acceptance, assimilation, and shaping of these often contradictory forces."

Mið is available as a CD jewelcase, a CD digipack (with bonus track and sticker) and as a gatefold vinyl LP(black, transparent blue, arctic blue pearl, blue/white/dark green/black marbled). You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Mið.

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ENSLAVED - Solar Will (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast Records)

Enslaved: Mið

1. Non-Being

2. I Am Ice (featuring Johan Sara Jr)

3. Solar Will

4. Mountain

5. Spirit Helper (featuring Kevin Kicking Woman)

6. Parting

7. Tales of Trees

8. I Miðju