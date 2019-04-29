Win a meet and greet and march to the stage with Disturbed!

Heavy metal heroes Disturbed are heading to the UK to wrap up their lengthy Evolution tour this month, but the fun isn't over quite yet. Thanks to our friends at Warner Brothers, Metal Hammer are offering the chance for one lucky fan to win an unprecedented backstage experience when the band stop at London's Alexandra Palace on May 11.

As well as access to a meet and greet with the band, our winner and a friend will join Disturbed on a 'march to the stage' – in which you'll walk with the band as they make their way to the stage ahead of their Alexandra Palace gig.

Two runners up will also win a pair of tickets and access to the meet and greet.

To be in with the chance of winning, all you need to do is answer the following question. The closing date is May 6, 2019, and the competition is open to UK based readers only (sorry!).