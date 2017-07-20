What does CJ's return mean for Thy Art Is Murder?

In January, Aussie deathcore merchants Thy Art Is Murder reunited with frontman CJ McMahon, following his departure in December 2015. Since then, the band have announced a UK tour in October and that they’re releasing new album Dear Desolation on August 18 via Nuclear Blast.

CJ initially quit the band as a result of his drug addiction, but has since cleaned up his act and is now back at the helm of Australia’s heaviest band. But what has changed for Thy Art now that their brother has returned?

In the below video, CJ admits that the negativity that previously existed in the band “stemmed from me and the problems that I had within myself.”

Now sober and clean, he says that he has a much better way of managing his anger and anxiety so it doesn’t affect him, or those close to him. He continues to say that a much more positive and cleaner CJ is back in action, rather than someone who is “distracted”, “a mess” and “dependent on substance abuse.”

Thy Art Is Murder’s new album Dear Desolation is out August 18 via Nuclear Blast, and is available to pre-order now.

