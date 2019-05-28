Watch Louise Lémon find love among death in video for new song Montaña

Louise Lémon has unveiled her second video taken from her second album, A Broken Heart is an Open Heart. The new video, for Montaña, saw the Swedish death gospel songstress journey to Mexico during the annual festival Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead).

The acclaimed singer says, "This video was recorded in Mexico City during Día de los Muertos, the day of the dead. This is a very special day where they not just grief, but more so celebrate life.

"I wanted to record this very special song here because I feel it really relates my whole album. Going through sorrows but finding a light in the dark somehow."

Following Louise's critically praised debut record, Purge, her second offering A Broken Heart is an Open Heart takes cues from 60s and 70s psych-rock and soul, channeling the sultry vibes of early Fleetwood Mac.

Speaking about the album, Louse said: “I wanted to make it this album both darker and brighter. We've used far cleaner sounds than ever before, concentrating on creating darkness in new ways. The song-writing has been very focused."

"I’ve evolved as a woman and with my writing I’ve explored new feelings, going further and deeper in to the ways I’ve felt and the situations life's brought me to. It was such a blessing to be able to work with my band so closely, they are very much a part of the soundscape and we couldn’t be happier to have had Randall Dunn [ Sunn O))) / Myrkur / Chelsea Wolfe] produce it.”

The singer recently wowed audiences on her European tour with Icelandic post-metallers Sólstafir and at Roadburn festival. She has two Swedish dates planned this summer, with more to follow.

Watch the video for Montaña below.

A Broken Heart is an Open Heart is out now, available to buy here.

Louise Lémon Tour Dates

Jul 20: Liseberg, Gothenburg SE

Aug 01: Pop I Sommarnatt, Nässjö SE