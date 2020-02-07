Watch: Life on the road with Misery Index, one of metal's most industrious bands

Being on the road is hard and nobody knows that better than an extreme metal band. Let's face it, playing death metal, grindcore or black metal will never take a band to Metallica or Avenged Sevenfold levels of 'success' – these guys do it for the sheer love of their craft.

If you've ever wondered just how much hard work goes into being a touring band, new mini docuseries from deathgrinders Misery Index, Chronicles, gives you an exclusive look behind the scenes of one of the metal underground's most relentless touring bands.

To celebrate the band kicking off their European tour with Napalm Death and Rotten Sound today, we've got the first instalment of the new series entitled History is rotten exclusively for you guys, our loyal Hammer readers.

Misery Index explain: “As we venture, yet again, into the halls of the night with our friends Napalm Death, Eyehategod, Rotten Sound, and BAT, we are proud to offer up the first installment of our mini-documentary series Chronicles.

"We wanted to start telling our story in a way other that avoided flash-in-the-pan social media stories, or daunting lengthy singular pieces. This is the result.

"Taking its namesake from a song off our first album, this first installment, History Is Rotten, offers our origin story and a brief glimpse into life on the road. Be on the look out for future entries into our on-going project Chronicles.”

Whether you are an extreme metal fan or not, it's a telling glimpse into the realities of being a band on the road. Check it out below:

