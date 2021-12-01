Trending

Vote for your favourite metal album of 2021

From grindcore to hardcore, doom to folk, power metal and beyond, we want your votes for the Metal Hammer reader's poll for the best album of 2021

Hammer Readers AOTY Vote
The time draws near... With Metal Hammer's album of the Year list locked in from across the spectrum of our contributors, pretty soon we'll be going live with what our writers consider to be the greatest albums of 2021. 

But what about what you think? Whether you're an Iron Maiden diehard, swept up in the excitement surrounding Jinjer and Spiritbox or caught in the cult surrounding the mysterious Sleep Token, we want to know what albums truly floated your boat this past year. 

Below you'll find a list of some of the highest-rated albums covered in Hammer over the past 12 months, covering everything from sludge and death metal to prog, post and bands that just outright defy simple categorisation. While by no means an exhaustive list (we have to sleep at some point, after all), this list does comprise some of the year's biggest metal releases, with the added bonus that if you don't see your favourites you can add your own entries (just make sure to format it as Band Name - Album Title). 

With that in mind, each person can submit up to 10 entries, to ensure you get your say on what the very best releases are of 2021. So if you're itching to spread your love for the new Cannibal Corpse, want to wave your flag for some Swedish power metal or have discovered some excellent black metal being made by Eritrean beet farmers that the wider world needs to know about, now is your chance to have your say. 

Rich Hobson
Writer for Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Louder, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online. Passionate about seeing the spread of metal on a global scale, Rich has spent the last decade seeking out emerging acts from around the world, covering everyone from Alien Weaponry and The Hu to Kaoteon, Nine Treasures and Jinjer, whilst also re-examining rock and metal history with bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Ozzy Osbourne, alongside legendary events like Rock in Rio and the 1991 Clash Of The Titans tour. 