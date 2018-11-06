This is the Bring Me The Horizon setlist from the first night of their world tour

Bring Me The Horizon's epic First Love world tour kicked off last night in Stuttgart, Germany, at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle.

It's BMTH's first live show since their surprise sets at Reading and Leeds festivals this summer, and their first full tour since April 2017.

Opening on recent single Mantra, Bring Me Horizon leaned heavily on later material, with six songs apiece from Sempiternal and That's The Spirit, and just one song from pre-2013 (It Never Ends from There Is A Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is A Heaven, Let's Keep It A Secret.).

The Sheffield heavyweights also played new song Wonderful Life for the very first time, taken from upcoming album Amo, as well as a special acoustic version of fan-favourite Drown.

Bring Me The Horizon's First Love tour continues around Europe and the UK until the end of the year before heading to North America and Australia in 2019.

1. Mantra

2. The House Of Wolves

3. Avalanche

4. Go To Hell, For Heaven's Sake

5. It Never Ends

6. Wonderful Life

7. Shadow Moses

8. Happy Song

9. Sleepwalking

10. Can You Feel My Heart?

11. Follow You

12. Antivist

13. Drown (Acoustic)

14. Doomed

15. Throne