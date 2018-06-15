This is Pearl Jam's setlist from the first night of their 2018 tour

On Tuesday June 12, Pearl Jam kicked off their 2018 summer tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome. With a setlist 26-songs-strong – thanks in no small part to the edition of two whole encores – the band provided the audience with a tour of their best-loved hits from the band's sprawling back catalogue, from most recent album Lightning Bolt all the way back to their career-defining debut, Ten.

Given what we've seen so far (they played at the same venue again the night after), it looks like Pearl Jam are going to mix things up each night, throwing in different covers (they swapped Fuckin' Up for Rockin' In The Free World the following night) and varying running orders, but these things seem pretty nailed on: the bulk of the setlist will come from Ten, they'll include a diverse range of songs from (almost) every album, and you'll be getting at least one encore.

It's true that no setlist will please all the people all the time, but this one gives it a pretty good go...

1. Long Road

2. Low Light

3. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town

4. Corduroy

5. Do The Evolution

6. Given To Fly

7. Mind Your Manners

8. Red Mosquito

9. Wishlist

10. Even Flow

11. Severed Hand

12. Not for You

13. Daughter

14. Again Today (Brandi Carlile cover)

15. Got Some

16. Down

17. Better Man

Encore:

18. Yellow Moon

19. Footsteps

20. Jeremy

21. Why Go

22. Porch

Encore 2:

23. Black

24. Alive

25. Fuckin' Up (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

26. Indifference

Pearl Jam 2018 European tour

June 15: Landgraaf, The Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival

June 18: London, England, O2 Arena

June 19: London, England, O2 Arena

June 22: Milan, Italy, I-Days Festival at Area Expo

June 24: Padova, Italy, Stadio Euganeo

June 26: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico

July 1: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

July 3: Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena Kraków

July 5: Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne

July 7: Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

July 10: Barcelona, Spain, Palau St. Jordi

July 12: Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

July 14: Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival