This is Pearl Jam's setlist from the first night of their 2018 tour

On Tuesday June 12, Pearl Jam kicked off their 2018 summer tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome. With a setlist 26-songs-strong – thanks in no small part to the edition of two whole encores – the band provided the audience with a tour of their best-loved hits from the band's sprawling back catalogue, from most recent album Lightning Bolt all the way back to their career-defining debut, Ten.
Given what we've seen so far (they played at the same venue again the night after), it looks like Pearl Jam are going to mix things up each night, throwing in different covers (they swapped Fuckin' Up for Rockin' In The Free World the following night) and varying running orders, but these things seem pretty nailed on: the bulk of the setlist will come from Ten, they'll include a diverse range of songs from (almost) every album, and you'll be getting at least one encore.
It's true that no setlist will please all the people all the time, but this one gives it a pretty good go...
1. Long Road
2. Low Light
3. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town
4. Corduroy
5. Do The Evolution
6. Given To Fly
7. Mind Your Manners
8. Red Mosquito
9. Wishlist
10. Even Flow
11. Severed Hand
12. Not for You
13. Daughter
14. Again Today (Brandi Carlile cover)
15. Got Some
16. Down
17. Better Man
Encore:
18. Yellow Moon
19. Footsteps
20. Jeremy
21. Why Go
22. Porch
Encore 2:
23. Black
24. Alive
25. Fuckin' Up (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)
26. Indifference
Pearl Jam 2018 European tour
June 15: Landgraaf, The Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival
June 18: London, England, O2 Arena
June 19: London, England, O2 Arena
June 22: Milan, Italy, I-Days Festival at Area Expo
June 24: Padova, Italy, Stadio Euganeo
June 26: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico
July 1: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
July 3: Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena Kraków
July 5: Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne
July 7: Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival
July 10: Barcelona, Spain, Palau St. Jordi
July 12: Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival
July 14: Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival