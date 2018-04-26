There's a metal bagpipe cover of the Avengers theme

If your life consists of sitting alone in a dark cave with nothing but a small rock for company, you might not be aware of the collective moviegasm currently being experienced by Every Single Person On The Planet. It feels like everywhere you look people are either talking about Avengers: Infinity War or frantically trying to dodge spoilers about Avengers: Infinity War.

And if you're a keen bagpipe enthusiast, you're covering the theme tune for good measure. YouTuber The Snake Charmer (aka Archy Jay) has reimagined the call of the superheroes on her trusty highland instrument along with guitarist Lakshay Singh and drummer Vishesh Singh.

It's certainly... different.