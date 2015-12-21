The Most-Read Stories On Hammer Last Week

As we roll around the office floor bloated on sherry and mince pies, we take a look back at what you guys have been reading in the run-up to Christmas. Unsurprisingly, you like Star Wars…

Star Wars metal band Galactic Empire play the Star Wars theme in full

Metal Hammer staff's top 20 albums of 2015 - the full list!

Why Nightwish Are Now The Best Band They've Ever Been

Korn in Obama video mashup

Your favourite rock and metal memes of the year

Soundwave 2016 pulled due to 'poor' sales

These Slayer Christmas cards are amazing

All 31 parts to the full orchestra Star Wars theme played on guitar

Weiland died from accidental overdose

Hetfield highlights his best of 2015