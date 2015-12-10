All 31 parts to the full orchestra Star Wars theme played on guitar

As you can probably guess, the entire Metal Hammer office is ready to lose its collective shit when the new Star Wars film is released. We’re pretty much refreshing Google results for “Star Wars new trailer” every hour. This isn’t a new trailer but it’s metal and Star Wars-y so just watch it, yeah?

YouTuber Cooper Carter has used his guitar skills and infinite knowledge of John Williams to record all 31 orchestral parts of the original Star Wars theme using guitars. Yup, everything from the violin to the French horn has been harnessed into the power of the six-string. Check it out.