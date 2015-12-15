Metal Hammer staff's top 20 albums of 2015 - the full list!

If you’ve picked up our new issue, you’ll have seen the blood, sweat and beers that went into our massive 2015 Critics’ Poll, which included our Top 50 albums of 2015! Now, for your unadulterated reading pleasure, we present every single Metal Hammer contributor’s full, individual lists for this year’s noise. Get stuck in.

Alexander Milas (Editor-In-Chief)

1 Iron Maiden The Book of Souls Parlophone

2 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker Music

3 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

4 Myrkur M Relapse

5 Ghost Meliora Loma Vista

6 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search & Destroy

7 Tremonti Cauterize Fret 12

8 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

9 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

10 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

11 Vision Of Disorder Razed To The Ground Candlelight

12 Torche Restarter Relapse

13 Faith No More Sol Invictus Ipecac

14 Baroness Purple Abraxan Hymns

15 Lamb Of God Sturm Um Drang Nuclear Blast

16 Trivium Silence In The Snow Roadrunner

17 Enslaved In Times Nuclear Blast

18 Thy Art Is Murder Holy War Nuclear Blast

19 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

20 Cradle Of Filth Hammer Of The Witches Nuclear Blast

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor)

1 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search & Destroy

2 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Emi

3 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

4 Feed Her To The Sharks The World Is Yours Victory

5 Thy Art Is Murder Holy War Nuclear Blast

6 The Prodigy The Day Is My Enemy Cooking Vinyl

7 The Ongoing Concept Handmade Solid State

8 Baroness Purple Abraxan Hymns

9 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

10 The Black Dahlia Murder Abysmal Metal Blade

11 Counting Days Liberated Sounds Mascot

12 Stick To Your Guns Disobedient Sumerian

13 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

14 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

15 Black Tongue The Unconquerable Dark Century Media

16 Lamb Of God Sturm Und Drung Roadrunner

17 Black Breath Slaves Beyond Death Southern Lord

18 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation

19 Wilson Right To Rise Razor & Tie

20 Miss May I Deathless Rise

Eleanor Goodman (Features Editor)

1 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

2 Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit Sony

3 Tesseract Polaris Century Media

4 Lamb Of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

5 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

6 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

7 Periphery Juggernaut: Alpha/Omega Century Media

8 Cancer Bats Searching For Zero BMG

9 Northlane Node UNFD

10 Puscifer Money Shot Puscifer Entertainment

11 Papa Roach F.E.A.R. Eleven Seven Music

12 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

13 Heart Of A Coward Deliverance Century Media

14 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search And Destroy

15 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

16 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

17 We Hunt Buffalo Living Ghosts Fuzzorama

18 Myrkr M Relapse

19 No Consequence Vimana Basick

20 Counting Days Liberated Sounds Mascot

Vanessa Thorpe (Production Editor)

1 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

2 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

3 Dead Soul The Sheltering Sky Century Media

4 Danko Jones Fire Music New Damage

5 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

6 Royal Thunder Crooked Doors Relapse

7 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

8 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

9 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

10 Lamb Of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

11 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

12 Secrets Of The Moon Sun Prophecy Productions

13 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

14 Avatarium The Girl With The Raven Mask Nuclear Blast

15 Graveyard Innocence & Decadence Nuclear Blast

16 Ufomammut Ecate Neurot

17 Horisont Odyssey Rise Above

18 The Sword High Country Razor & Tie

19 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

20 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews / Subterranea Editor)

1 Mgla Exercises In Futility Northern Heritage

2 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

3 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

4 Secrets Of The Moon Sun Lupus Lounge

5 Royal Thunder Crooked Doors Relapse

6 Forest Of Stars, A Beware The Sword You Cannot See Lupus Lounge

7 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

8 Shape Of Despair Monotony Fields Season Of Mist

9 Ascension The Dead Of The World WTC Productions

10 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

11 Grave Pleasures Dreamcrash Sony

12 Kylesa Exhausting Fire Season Of Mist

13 Ahab The Boats Of Glen Carrig Napalm

14 Venom From The Very Depths Spinefarm

15 Ranger Where Evil Dwells Spinefarm

16 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

17 Pentagram Curious Volume Peaceville

18 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

19 Kontinuum Kyrr Candlelight

20 Avatarium The Girl With The Raven Mask Nuclear Blast

Luke Morton (Online Editor)

1 Faith No More Sol Invictus Ipecac

2 Marilyn Manson Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

3 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search & Destroy

4 Ghost Meliora Loma Vista

5 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

6 Deafheaven New Bermuda ANTI-

7 Stick To Your Guns Disobedient Sumerian

8 Refused Freedom Epitaph

9 Iron Maiden Book Of Souls Parlophone

10 Publicist UK Forgive Yourself Relapse

11 The Prodigy The Day Is My Enemy Cooking Vinyl

12 Myrkur M Relapse

13 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker Music

14 Cancer Bats Searching For Zero BMG

15 Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit Sony

16 Grave Pleasures Dreamcrash Sony

17 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

18 Last Ten Seconds Of Life Soulless Hymns Density

19 Lamb Of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

20 Thy Art Is Murder Holy War Nuclear Blast

Lewis Somerscales (Art Editor)

1 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

2 Ghost Meliora Loma Vista

3 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

4 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

5 Iron Maiden Book Of Souls Parlophone

6 Tremonti Cauterize Fret12

7 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

8 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

9 Five Finger Death Punch Got Your Six Eleven Seven

10 Lamb Of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

11 Cradle of Filth Hammer Of The Witches Nuclear Blast

12 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

13 Feed Her To The Sharks Fortitude Victory

14 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

15 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search and Destroy

16 Coal Chamber Rivals Napalm

17 Thy Art Is Murder Holy War Nuclear Blast

18 Motorhead Bad Magic UDR

19 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

20 Wilson Right To Rise Razor & Tie

Louise Brock (Deputy Art Editor)

1 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker Music

2 Faith No More Sol Invictus Ipecac

3 Ghost Meliora Loma Vista

4 Marilyn Manson Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

5 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

6 Muse Drones Warner Bros/Helium-3

7 Danko Jones Fire Music New Damage

8 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

9 Halestorm Into Wildife Atlantic

10 Foo Fighters Sonic Highways Roswell/RCA

11 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search & Destroy

12 The Darkness Last Of Our Kind Canary Dwarf

13 Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit Sony

14 Wilson Right To Rise Razor & Tie

15 Lamb Of God VII Strum Und Drang Nuclear Blast

16 We Are Harlot We Are Harlot Roadrunner

17 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

18 Between The Buried And Me Coma Ecliptic Metal Blade

19 Cancer Bats Searching For Zero BMG

20 Five Finger Death Punch Got Your Six Eleven Seven

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large)

1 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

2 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

3 Shape Of Despair Monotony Fields Season Of Mist

4 Swallow The Sun Songs From The North Century Media

5 Danko Jones Fire Music Bad Taste

6 Between The Buried And Me Coma Ecliptic Metal Blade

7 My Dying Bride Feel The Misery Peaceville

8 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

9 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

10 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

11 With The Dead With The Dead Rise Above

12 Avatarium The Girl With The Raven Mask Nuclear Blast

13 Abhorrent Decimation Miasmic Mutation Cold Birth

14 Stoneghost New Age Of Old Ways Mascot

15 Melechesh Enki Nuclear Blast

16 Periphery Juggernaut: Alpha/Omega Century Media

17 Ahab The Boats Of Glen Carrig Napalm

18 Cradle Of Filth Hammer Of The Witches Nuclear Blast

19 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

20 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

Jason Arnopp (Freelance Writer)

1 Therapy? Disquiet Amazing Record Co

2 Outside The Coma The Battle Of Being Outpatients

3 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

4 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

5 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

6 The Prodigy The Day Is My Enemy Cooking Vinyl

7 Unleashed Dawn Of The Nine Nuclear Blast

8 Malevolent Creation Dead Man’s Path Century Media

9 Saxon Battering Ram UDR

10 Motorhead Bad Magic UDR

11 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

12 Cradle Of Filth Hammer Of The Witches Nuclear Blast

13 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

14 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

15 Armored Saint Win Hands Down Metal Blade

16 Metal Allegiance Metal Allegiance Nuclear Blast

17 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

18 Queensryche Condition Human Century Media

19 Gama Bomb Untouchable Glory AFM

20 Operation: Mindcrime The Key Frontiers

Olivier Badin (Freelance Writer)

1 Tribulation The Children of the Night Century Media

2 Lucifer Lucifer I Rise Above

3 Dead Lord Heads Held High Century Media

4 Crypt Sermon Out of the Garden Dark Descent

5 Heaving Earth Denouncing the Holy Throne Lavadome

6 Firespawn Shadow Realms Century Media

7 Valkyrie Shadows Relapse

8 Enforcer From Beyond Nuclear Blast

9 Chaos Echoes Transient Nuclear War Now!

10 Under the Church Rabid Armageddon Pulverised

11 Black Trip Shadowline SPV

12 Heavydeath Eternal Sleepwalker Svart

13 Hate Eternal Infernus Season of Mist

14 Krisiun Forged in Fury Century Media

15 Gruesome Savage Land Relapse

16 Cattle Decapitation The Anthropocene Extinction Metal Blade

17 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

18 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

19 Regarde les Hommes Tomber Exile Les Acteurs de l’Ombre

20 Putrevore Tentacles of Horror Xtreem Music

Paul Brannigan (Freelance Writer)

1 Refused Freedom Epitaph

2 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation

3 Baroness Purple Abraxan Hymns

4 Deafheaven New Bermuda Anti

5 Therapy? Disquiet Amazing Record Co.

6 Svalbard One Day All This Will End Holy Roar

7 Gallows Desolation Sounds Venn

8 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

9 Failure The Heart Is A Monster Xtra Mile

10 Metz II Sup Pop

11 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

12 Rolo Tomassi Grievancance Holy Roar

13 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

14 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

15 Enter Shikari The Mindsweep Ambush Reality

16 Black Star Riders The Killer Instinct Nuclear Blast

17 Hawk Eyes Everything Is Fine New Damage 4

18 Godspeed You! Black Emperor Asunder, Sweet and other Distress Constellation

19 The Armed Untitled No Rest Until Ruin

20 Blacklisters Adult Smalltown America

Cheryl Carter (Freelance Writer)

1 Mgła Exercises In Futility Northern Heritage

2 Shape Of Despair Monotony Fields Season Of Mist

3 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

4 Panopticon Autumn Eternal Bindrune Recordings

5 Deafheaven New Bermuda Anti

6 Grave Pleasures Dreamcrash Sony

7 Leviathan Scar Sighted Profound Lore

8 Dead To A Dying World Litany Gilead Media

9 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

10 Bell Witch Four Phantoms Profound Lore

11 Abyssal Antikatastaseis Profound Lore

12 Skepticism Ordeal Svart

13 Amorphis Under The Red Cloud Nuclear Blast

14 Barshasketh Ophidian Henosis Blut & Eisen Productions

15 Pyramids A Northern Meadow Profound Lore

16 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

17 Wiegedood De Doden Hebben Het Goed Consouling Sounds

18 Bosse-De-Nage All Fours Profound Lore

19 Akhlys The Dreaming I Blood Music

20 Drudkh A Furrow Cut Short Season Of Mist

Chris Chantler (Freelance Writer)

1 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

2 Satan Atom By Atom Listenable

3 My Dying Bride Feel The Misery Peaceville

4 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

5 Ahab The Boats Of The Glen Carrig Napalm

6 Motorhead Bad Magic UDR

7 Acid King Middle Of Nowhere… Svart

8 Seremonia Kristalliarkki Svart

9 Pentagram Curious Volume Peaceville

10 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

11 Indesinence III Profound Lore

12 Cradle Of Filth Hammer Of The Witches Nuclear Blast

13 Blind Guardian Beyond The Red Mirror Nuclear Blast

14 Arcturus Arcturian Prophecy

15 Uncle Acid The Night Creeper Rise Above

16 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

17 Moonspell Extinct Naplam

18 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

19 Armored Saint Win Hands Down Metal Blade

20 The Atomic Bitchwax Gravitron Tee Pee

Toby Cook (Freelance Writer)

1 Bad Guys Bad Guynaecology Riot Season

2 Dark Buddha Rising Inversum Neurot

3 The Body/Thou You, Whom I have Always Hated Thrill Jockey

4 Locrian Infinite Dissolution Relapse

5 Luminous Bodies Luminous Bodies Box Records

6 Chelsea Wolfe Abyss Sargent House

7 UFOmammut Ecate Neurot

8 Blown Out Jet Black Hallucinations Golden Mantra

9 Autokrator Autokrator Iron Bonehead

10 Pissgrave Suicide Euphoria Profound Lore

11 Zombi Shape Shift Relapse

12 Ghold Of Ruin Ritual Productions

13 Bong We Are, We Were And We Will Have Been Ritual Productions

14 Pigs Wronger Solar Flare

15 Pyramids A Northern Meadow Profound Lore

16 MAKE The Golden Veil Self Released

17 Revenge Behold.Total.Rejection SOM/Underground Activities

18 High On Fire Luminiferous Century Media

19 Hills Frid Rocket recordings

20 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

Joe Daly (Freelance Writer)

1 Lamb of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

2 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

3 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

4 Obsequiae Aria Of Vernal Tombs Buck Spin

5 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

6 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

7 Royal Thunder Crooked Doors Relapse

8 Sons of Death Valley The Day Of Reckoning Prime

9 We Hunt Buffalo Living Ghosts Fuzzorama

10 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Partophone

11 Black Yoga Asanas Ritual, Vol. 1 Screaming Crow

12 Falloch This Island, Our Funeral Candlelight

13 Five Finger Death Punch Got Your Six Eleven Seven Music

14 Keep of Kalessin Epistemology Indie Recordings

15 Toundra IV Century Media

16 Act of Defiance Birth And The Burial Metal Blade

17 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

18 Abyssion Luonnon Harmonia Ja Vihreä Liekki Svart

19 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

20 Coal Chamber Rivals Napalm

Tom Dare (Freelance Writer)

1 Kontinuum Kyrr Candlelight

2 Melechesh Enki Nuclear Blast

3 Cattle Decapitation The Anthropocene Extinction Metal Blade

4 Ensiferum One Man Army Metal Blade

5 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

6 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

7 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

8 Bosse-de-Nage All Fours Profound Lore

9 Nightwish Endless Forms Most Beautiful Nuclear Blast

10 TesseracT Polaris Kscope

11 Nile What Should Not Be Unearthed Nuclear Blast

12 Keep Of Kalessin Epistemology Indie

13 Powerwolf Blessed & Possessed Napalm

14 Corrections House How To Carry A Whip Neurot

15 Amorphis Under The Red Cloud Nuclear Blast

16 Enslaved In Times Nuclear Blast

17 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

18 Sunset In The 12th House Mozaic Prophecy

19 Grave Pleasures Dreamcrash Sony

20 Gloryhammer Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards Napalm

Thea De Gallier (Freelance Writer)

1 For Today Wake Nuclear Blast

2 Svalbard One Day All This Will End Holy Roar

3 Buried In Verona Vultures Above, Lions Below UNFD

4 New Years Day Malevolence Century Media/Universal

5 Novelists Souvenirs Nuclear Blast

6 Radkey Dark Black Makeup Little Man

7 Papa Roach F.E.A.R. Eleven Seven Music

8 Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit Sony

9 Stray From The Path Subliminal Criminals Sumerian

10 In Hearts Wake Skydancer UNFD

11 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

12 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

13 Northlane Node UNFD

14 August Burns Red Found In Far Away Places Fearless

15 Being As An Ocean Being As An Ocean Impericon

16 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Blossom International Death Cult

17 Crossfaith Xeno UNFD

18 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

19 Disturbed Immortalized Reprise

20 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

Stephen Hill (Freelance Writer)

1 Failure The Heart Is A Monster INgrooves Music Group

2 Coheed And Cambria The Colour Before The Sun 300 Entertainment

3 The Ongoing Concept Handmade Solid State

4 Employed To Serve Greyer Than You Remember Holy Roar

5 Palm Reader Besides The Ones We Love In At The Deep End

6 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

7 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation Recordings

8 Vision Of Disorder Razed To The Ground Candlelight Records

9 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker Music

10 Murdock Dead Lung Basick Records

11 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

12 Raised Fist From The North Epitaph

13 Thy Art Is Murder Holy War Nuclear Blast

14 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Blossom Kobalt Label Services

15 No Devotion Permanence Collect

16 Cattle Decapitation The Anthropocene Extinction Metal Blade

17 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

18 While She Sleeps Brainwashed Search And Destroy

19 Heart Of A Coward Severance Century Media

20 Refused Freedom Epitaph

Malcolm Dome (Freelance Writer)

1 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

2 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

3 Lamb Of God VII: Sturn Und Drang Nuclear Blast

4 Armored Saint Win Hands Down Metal Blade

5 Motörhead Bad Magic UDR

6 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

7 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

8 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

9 Metal Allegiance Metal Allegiance Nuclear Blast

10 Avatarium The Girl With The Raven Mask Nuclear Blast

11 Gentlemans Pistols Hustler’s Row Nuclear Blast

12 Graveyard Innocence & Decadence Nuclear Blast

13 Annihilator Suicide Society UDR

14 Trivium Silence In The Snow Roadrunner

15 Deadly Circus Fire The Hydra’s Tailor Musicarchy

16 Shinedown Threat To Survival Napalm

17 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

18 Periphery Juggernaut: Alpha/Omega Century Media

19 Between The Buried And Me Coma Ecliptic Metal Blade

20 Saxon Battering Ram UDR

Connie Gordon (Freelance Writer)

1 Satan Atom By Atom Listenable

2 Vhol Deeper Than Sky Profound Lore

3 Beaten To Death Unplugged Mas-Kina

4 Hate Eternal Infernus Season Of Mist

5 Envy Atheist’s Cornea Temporary Residence

6 Lightning Bolt Fantasy Empire Thrill Jockey

7 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

8 Ironsword None But The Brave Shadow Kingdom

9 Vattnet Viskar Settler Century Media

10 Pyogenesisa Century In The Curse Of Time AFM

11 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

12 Torche Restarter Relapse

13 Enabler Fail To Feel Safe Century Media

14 Baroness Purple Abraxan Hymns

15 Feral Where Dead Dreams Dwell Cyclone Empire

16 Mutoid Man Bleeder Sargent House

17 Unleashed Dawn Of The Nine Nuclear Blast

18 Lord Dying Poisoned Altars Relapse

19 Terveet Kadet Lapin Helvetti Svart

20 Retox Beneath California Epitaph

Jason Hicks (Freelance Writer)

1 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

2 Cattle Decapitation The Anthropocene Extinction Metal Blade

3 Abhorrent Decimation Miasmic Mutation Self-released

4 Veilburner The Three Lightbearers Obscure Divinity

5 Nile What Should Not Be Unearthed Nuclear Blast

6 Arcturus Arcturian Prophecy Productions

7 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

8 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

9 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

10 Enslaved In Times Nuclear Blast

11 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

12 Between The Buried And Me Coma Eclipitic Metal Blade

13 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

14 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

15 Black Dahlia Murder Abysmal Metal Blade

16 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

17 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

18 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

19 Black Breath Slaves Beyond Death Southern Lord

20 Lamb Of God VII: Sturn Und Drang Nuclear Blast

Emma Johnston (Freelance Writer)

1 Faith No More Sol Invictus Ipecac

2 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

3 Sleater-Kinney No Cities To Love Sub Pop

4 War On Women War On Women Bridge Nine

5 Failure The Heart Is A Monster Ingrooves Music Group

6 Mutoid Man Bleeder Sargent House

7 Torche Restarter Relapse

8 Refused Freedom Epitaph

9 Will Haven Open The Mind To Discomfort Artery Recordings

10 Against Me! 23 Live Sex Acts Xtra Mile

11 Hawk Eyes Everything Is Fine Red Vole

12 Cancer Bats Searching For Zero BMG Rights Management

13 Deaf Heaven New Bermuda ANTI-

14 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

15 Vennart The Demon Joke Superball Music

16 The Icarus Line All Things Under Heaven Agitated

17 Le Butcherettes A Raw Youth Ipecac

18 KENMode Success Season OF Mist

19 Rolo Tomass Grievances Holy Roar

20 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

Dave Ling (Freelance Writer)

1 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

2 Halestorm Into The Wild Life Atlantic

3 Raven ExtermiNation SPV

4 Saxon Battering Ram UDR

5 Symphony X Underworld Nuclear Blast

6 Motörhead Bad Magic UDR

7 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

8 Helloween My God Given Right Nuclear Blast

9 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

10 Tremonti Cauterise Fret 12

11 Venom From The Very Depths Spinefarm

12 Ghost Meloria Loma Vista

13 Stratovarius Eternal Ear Music

14 Blackberry Smoke Holding All The Roses Earache

15 Tesseract Polaris KScope

16 Biters Electric Blood Earache

17 Nightwish Endless Forms Most Beautiful Nuclear Blast

18 Shinedown Threat To Survival Roadrunner

19 DragonForce In The Line Of Fire Edel

20 Lamb Of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

Edwin McFee (Freelance Writer)

1 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

2 Therapy? Disquiet Amazing Record Co.

3 Mutoid Man Bleeder Sargent House

4 Kylesa Exhausting Fire Season Of Mist

5 Goatsnake Black Age Blues Southern Lord

6 Teenage Time Killers Greatest Hits Vol. 1 Rise

7 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Blossom International Death Cult

8 Gallows Desolation Sounds Play It Again Sam

9 Radkey Dark Black Makeup Little Man

10 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

11 Man The Machetes Av Nag Indie Recordings

12 The Sword High Country Razor & Tie

13 Monster Magnet Cobras & Fire (The Mastermind Redux) Napalm

14 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

15 Sabbath Assembly Sabbath Assembly Svart

16 High On Fire Luminiferous Century Media

17 KEN Mode Success Season Of Mist

18 Agnostic Front The American Dream Died Nuclear Blast

19 And So I Watch You From Afar Heirs Sargent House

20 Poison Idea Confuse & Conquer Southern Lord

Mörat (Freelance Writer)

1 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

2 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

3 Motorhead Bad Magic UDR

4 Poison Idea Confuse & Conquer Southern Lord

5 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

6 Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes Blossom International Death Cult

7 Monster Magnet Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux) Napalm

8 Teenage Time Killers Greatest Hits Vol 1 Rise

9 Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats The Night Creeper Rise Above

10 The Prodigy The Day Is My Enemy Cooking Vinyl

11 Cancer Bats Searching For Zero Metal Blade

12 Napalm Death Apex Predator-Easy Meat Century Media

13 Lamb Of God Vii Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

14 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

15 King Parrot Dead Set Angonia

16 Atari Teenage Riot Reset Dhr

17 Skindred Volume Napalm

18 High On Fire Luminiferous Century Media

19 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

20 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

Catherine Morris (Freelance Writer)

1 Lucifer Lucifer I Rise Above

2 Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit Sony

3 Grave Pleasures Dreamcrash Sony

4 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

5 Nightwish Endless Forms Most Beautiful Nuclear Blast

6 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

7 Graveyard Innocence & Decadence Nuclear Blast

8 Myrkur M Relapse

9 Vintage Caravan Arrival Nuclear Blast

10 Leprous The Congregation Inside Out

11 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

12 Uncle Acid The Night Creeper Rise Above

13 Amorphis Under The Red Cloud Nuclear Blast

14 Avatarium The Girl With The Raven Mask Nuclear Blast

15 Santa Cruz Santa Cruz Spinefarm

16 Stream Of Passion A War Of Our Own Graviton Music

17 Witchsorrow No Light, Only Fire Candlelight

18 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

19 Marriages Salome Sargent House

20 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

Tom O’Boyle (Freelance Writer)

1 Ahab The Boats of the Glen Carrig Napalm

2 Marriages Salome Sargent House

3 Tribulation The Children of the Night Century Media

4 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

5 VI De Praestigiis Angelorum Agonia

6 Kylesa Exhausting Fire Season of Mist

7 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

8 Enslaved In Times Nuclear Blast

9 Antichrist Imperium Antichrist Imperium Apocalyptic Witchcraft

10 Vattnett Viskar Settler Century Media

11 Make The Golden Veil Black Iron Records

12 Chelsea Wolfe Abyss Sargent House

13 Deafheaven New Bermuda Anti-

14 Secrets of the Moon Sun Prophecy Productions

15 Goatsnake Black Age Blues Southern Lord

16 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

17 This Gift is a Curse All Hail the Swinelord Season of Mist

18 C.R.O.W.N. Natron Candlelight

19 Cattle Decapitation Anthropocene Extinction Metal Blade

20 Kontinuum Kyrr Candlelight

Dayal Patterson (Freelance Writer)

1 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

2 Arcturus Arcturian Prophecy Productions

3 Mgla Exercises In Futility Northern Heritage

4 Alfahanne Blod Eld Alfa Dark Essensce

5 Macabre Omen Gods of War - At War Ván

6 Solefald World Metal. Kosmopolis Sud Indie Recordings

7 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

8 Tsjuder Antiliv Season Of Mist

9 Tribulation The Children Of The Night Century Media

10 Chelsea Wolfe Abyss Sargent House

11 Dødheimsgard A Umbra Omega Peaceville

12 Prodigy, The The Day Is My Enemy Cooking Vinyl

13 Vreid Sólverv Indie Recordings

14 Forgotten Tomb Hurt Yourself And The Ones You Love Agonia

15 The 3rd Attempt Born In Thorns Dark Essensce

16 Marduk Frontschwein Century Media

17 Scythian Hubris in Excelsis Hells Headbangers

18 Kampfar Profan Indie Recordings

19 Crom Dubh Heimweh Ván

20 Cradle Of Filth Hammer Of The Witches Nuclear Blast

Alice Pattillo (Freelance Writer)

1 Pentagram Curious Volume Peaceville

2 Faith No More Sol Invictus Ipecac

3 Satan’s Satyrs Don’t Deliver Us Bad Omen

4 Goatsnake Black Age Blues Southern Lord

5 Graveyard Innocence & Decadence Nuclear Blast

6 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker Music

7 Acid King Middle Of Nowhere… Svart

8 Weedeater Goliathan Season OF Mist

9 The Darkness Last Of Our Kind Canary Dwarf

10 Monster Magnet Cobras and Fire (The Mastermind Redux) Napalm

11 Radkey Dark Black Makeup Little Man

12 Wednesday 13 Monsters of the Universe: Come Out & Plague DevCo/Cargo

13 Refused Freedom Epitaph

14 Agnostic Front The American Dream Died Nuclear Blast

15 Hogslayer Defacer Undergroove

16 The Midnight Ghost Train Cold Was The Ground Napalm

17 Mirror Queen Scaffolds Of The Sky Tee Pee

18 Nekrogoblicon Heavy Meta Mystery Box

19 Katatonia Sanctitude Kscope

20 The Bastard Sons Smoke Self-Released

Adam Rees (Freelance Writer)

1 Between the Buried And Me Coma Ecliptic Metal Blade

2 Steven Wilson Hand. Cannot. Erase Kscope

3 Iron Maiden The Book of Souls Parlophone

4 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

5 Sylosis Dormant Heart Nuclear Blast

6 TesseracT Polaris Kscope

7 Hate Eternal Infernus Season Of Mist

8 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

9 Deafheaven New Bermuda Anti-

10 Thy Art Is Murder Holy War Nuclear Blast

11 Soulfly Archangel Nuclear Blast

12 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

13 Nile What Should Not Be Unearthed Nuclear Blast

14 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

15 Abhorrent Decimation Miasmic Mutation Self-Released

16 Enslaved In Times Nuclear Blast

17 36 Crazyfists Time And Trauma Spinefarm

18 The Darkness Last of Our Kind Kobalt Label Services

19 Cattle Decapitation The Anthropocene Extinction Metal Blade

20 Napalm Death Apex Predator – Easy Meat Century Media

Alastair Riddell (Freelance Writer)

1 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

2 Mgla Exercises In Futility Northern Heritage

3 Christian Mistress To Your Death Relapse

4 Tau Cross Tau Cross Relapse

5 Sorceror In The Shadow Of The Inverted Cross Metal Blade

6 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

7 Abyssion Luonnon harmonia ja vihreä liekki Svart

8 Ranger Where Evil Dwells Spinefarm

9 Macabre Omen Gods of War - At War Ván

10 Pentagram Curious Volume Peaceville

11 Cruciamentum Charnel Passages Profound Lore

12 WASP Golgotha Napalm

13 Gentlemans Pistols Hustler’s Row Nuclear Blast

14 Satan Atom By Atom Listenable

15 Cult Of Endtime In Charnel Lights Svart

16 Armored Saint Win Hands Down Metal Blade

17 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

18 Ascension The Dead Of The World WTC Productions

19 Galley Beggar Silence & Tears Rise Above

20 Deathhammer Evil Power Hells Headbangers

Natasha Scharf (Freelance Writer)

1 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

2 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

3 Lindemann Skills In Pills Warner

4 Killing Joke Pylon Spinefarm

5 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

6 Kontinuum Kyrr Candlelight

7 Nightwish Endless Forms Most Beautiful Nuclear Blast

8 Grave Pleasures Dreamcrash Sony

9 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

10 Hanging Garden Blackout Whiteout Lifeforce

11 Amorphis Under The Red Cloud Nuclear Blast

12 Babymetal Babymetal EARMusic

13 Mötorhead Bad Magic UDR

14 Fear Factory Genexus Nuclear Blast

15 Between The Buried And Me Coma Ecliptic Metal Blade

16 Swallow The Sun Songs from the North Century Media

17 My Dying Bride Feel The Misery Peaceville

18 Skindred Volume Napalm

19 Radkey Dark Black Makeup Little Man

20 The Great Discord Duende Metal Blade

Holly Wright (Freelance Writer)

1 Lamb of God VII: Sturm Und Drang Nuclear Blast

2 Faith No More Sol Invictus Reclamation/Ipecac

3 Deafheaven NewBermuda Anti-

4 Ghost Meliora Spinefarm

5 Babymetal Babymetal EarMusic

6 Enslaved In Times Nuclear Blast

7 Leprous The Congregation Inside Out

8 Marilyn Manson The Pale Emperor Cooking Vinyl

9 Iron Maiden The Book of Souls Parlophone

10 Paradise Lost The Plague Within Century Media

11 Tesseract Polaris Kscope

12 Sylosis Dormant Heart Nuclear Blast

13 Heart of a Coward Deliverance Century Media

14 Halestorm Into The Wild Life Atlantic

15 High on Fire Luminiferous Century Media

16 Between the Buried and Me Coma Ecliptic Metal Blade

17 Svalbard OneDay All This Will End Holy Roar

18 Stoneghost New Age of Old Ways Mascot

19 Swallow the Sun Songs From the North Century Media

20 Slayer Repentless Nuclear Blast

Liam Yates (Freelance Writer)

1 Tribulation The Children Of the Night Century Media

2 Horisont Odyssey Rise Above

3 Mirror Mirror Metal Blade

4 Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls Parlophone

5 Sulphur Aeon Gateway To The Antisphere Imperium Productions

6 Marduk Frontschwein Century Media

7 Mgla Excercises In Futility Northern Heritage

8 Ninkharsag Blood Of Celestial Kings Candlelight

9 Revenge Behold.Total.Rejection SOM

10 Macabre Omen Gods Of War Van

11 Cruciamentum Charnel Passages Profound Lore

12 Santa Cruz Santa Cruz Spinefarm

13 Archgoat The Apocalyptic Triumphator Debemur Morti

14 Flight Flight Bad Omen

15 Abyssal Antikatastasies Profound Lore

16 Lunar Mantra Genesis Invictus Productions

17 Abominator Evil Proclamation Hells-Headbangers

18 Inculter Persisting Devolution Edged Circle Production

19 Clutch Psychic Warfare Weathermaker

20 Ascension The Dead Of The World WTC Productions

Nik Young (Freelance Writer)

1 Agnostic Front The American Dream Died Nuclear Blast

2 Salvation Resurrect The Tradition Mighty Music

3 Raised Fist From The North Epitaph

4 The Hell Brutopia Prosthetic

5 Halestorm Into The Wild Life Atlantic

6 Being As An Ocean Being As An Ocean Impericon

7 Counterparts Tragedy Will Find Us Pure Noise

8 Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit Sony

9 Rolo Tomassi Grievances Holy Roar

10 Gallows Desolation Sounds Play It Again Sam

11 Terror The 25th Hour Victory

12 We Are Harlot We Are Harlot Roadrunner

13 Blessthefall To Those Left Behind Fearless

14 Coliseum Anxiety’s Kiss Deathwish Inc

15 Of Mice And Men Restoring Force: Full Circle Rise

16 Arcturus Arcturian Prophecy Productions

17 White Widows Pact True Will New Damage

18 Svalbard One Day All This Will End Holy Roar

19 Parkway Drive Ire Epitaph

20 Refused Freedom Epitaph