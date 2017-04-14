Infernäl Mäjesty - No God

“Heaving with sturdy thrash songs such as Extinction Level Event and Another Day In Hell, the opus serves as a missing link between their thunderous 1987 debut, None Shall Defy, and its sequel, Unholier Than Thou, and oldschool fans will enjoy the likes of the utterly vicious Signs Of Evil as well as the lively opener, Enter The World Of The Undead.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

Loathe - The Cold Sun

“You might think there’s so little left to mine from the late 00s tech boom that any new band coming out with another set of elastic polyrhythmic riffs are going to be treading water. So fair play to Loathe for at least attempting to add to the genre’s palette.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

Craven Idol - The Shackles Of Mammon

“As with 2013’s Towards Eschaton, the band’s grand scope and defiant attitude make all the difference, as they haven’t mistaken remaining true to your roots with lack of ambition.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

Shores Of Null - Black Drapes For Tomorrow

“Where extreme metallers taking on a more mainstream sound is too often shoddy at best, Shores Of Null’s melodic, progressive roots translate into a far more classy and soothing delivery, especially on the vocal side of things.”

Read the full review | Buy the album

The best new metal albums you can buy this week

The best new metal albums you can buy this week

The best new metal albums you can buy this week