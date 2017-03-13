Byrdi - Ansur: Urkraft album review

Metal’s continuing evolution reaches both back and forward, the likes of Wardruna unfurling the roots of metal’s past and providing an insight into the ancient traditions and spiritual profundities of Norse culture that provides so much kindling for the black flame. For those wishing to traverse further down such paths there is Byrdi, Norwegian folk duo Nash Rothanburg and Andreas Paulsen. There is a proud legacy alive within their music, the dual vocal harmonies of Ansur reaching into earthen depths and the heights of the frostbitten firmament. The percussive, folky thrust of the music takes a backseat to the rich baritones echoing through great halls regaled with even greater tales. Celebrata’s determined beat details an imperative journey, a wounded man making determined last steps toward completing a murderous vendetta before the earth claims him. Resonant vocal vibrations are offset by the oblivious innocence of birds chirping in the background as nature’s beauty continues regardless of the dark ways of man. Byrdi’s emotive core doesn’t need to be metal to tap into our everlasting, atavistic impulses.