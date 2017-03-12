The Charm The Fury - The Sick, Dumb And Happy album review

There’s a lot of talk in this Dutch metalcore mob’s bio about how indebted they are to Metallica and Pantera, and there’s plenty of grit and anger in their second album as singer Caroline Westendorp’s gravelly vocals tear through thick, dirty and thrash-laden riffs with ease. The marching rhythm of Echoes vaguely recalls Walk, but there’s too much polish to channel their heroes, the reverb and clanging guitars on No End In Sight and Blood And Salt rounding off any rawness that could have been. The Future Need Us Not is one of the most innovative tracks with its siren-like riff and a veritable brick wall of noise that never crumbles under Caroline’s roar. Slowie Silent War treads a fine line between grunge ballad and symphonics, impressively managing to recall both Dream Theater and Nickelback at the same time. Diehard Metallica and Pantera fans might raise eyebrows at those bands being the reference points, but this ambitious effort manages to stay just the right side of overblown.