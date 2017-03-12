KXM - Scatterbrain album review

On the face of it, KXM are a logic-defying pool of seemingly random talent. Take one former hair-metaller – ex-Dokken guitarist George Lynch – and throw him into the mixer with Korn drummer Ray Luzier, then add the musical chameleon that is dUg Pinnick, bassist/vocalist of the impossible-to-categorise King’s X, introduce them at a party and suggest working together under an impenetrably initialled name (Lynch’s contribution, the ‘M’, derives from the second word in the moniker of his current act, Lynch Mob).

If a self-titled debut issued in 2014 suggested KXM had legs, Scatterbrain offers more of the same, but better. All three members are über-serious musicians fluent in multiple genres (don’t forget that Luzier has also backed Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth), and although these 13 songs were jammed out in the studio, aside from the expected musical chops they really flourish courtesy of some deep, hulking grooves and Pinnick’s soulful singing.