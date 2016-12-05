The 20 best prog albums of 2016

2016: it’s certainly a year that will live long in the memory. And possibly not for all the right reasons, either. Fortunately, the following article only concerns itself with music, and in that department at least, 2016 did deliver. Another bumper year of of impressive releases, from those just starting out, to the bands at the very top of their game. Our choices were as difficult as ever to make…

20) BENT KNEE - Say So

WE SAID: “For them, tearing up the rock song rulebook is a calling.” Sid Smith, Prog 67

19) HEXVESSEL - When We Are Death (Century Media)

WE SAID: “Captures the awe you might experience in a nocturnal woodland.” Paul Lester, Prog 63

18) RIVERSIDE - Eye Of The Soundscape

WE SAID: “A far cry from their roots, showcasing their versatility.” Johnny Sharp, Prog 70

17) DREAM THEATER - The Astonishing

WE SAID: “A momentous tapestry of music.” Chris Cope, Prog 63

16) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence

WE SAID: “As heavy as ever and and as pop as he’s ever likely to be…” Alex Lynham, Prog 69

15) GONG - Rejoice! I’m Dead!

WE SAID: “Lacking Daevid Allen’s presence, it’s entirely steeped in his spirit.” Ian Fortnam, Prog 70

14) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - Your Wilderness

WE SAID: “A handbrake turn to escape a creative cul-de-sac.” Stephen Humphries, Prog 68

13) ANDERSON/STOLT - Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

WE SAID: “There’s a simpatico here which illuminates these prog princes.” Chris Roberts, Prog 67

12) PURSON - Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

WE SAID: “An endlessly inventive psychedelic tour de force.”Dom Lawson, Prog 66

11) IHSAHN - Arktis

WE SAID: “A wide-ranging album of progressive excellence.” Malcolm Dome, Prog 66

10) SYD ARTHUR - Apricity

WE SAID: “Their best-arranged set of songs, played with pizzazz.” Mike Barnes, Prog 70

9) MESSENGER - Threnodies

WE SAID: “This is an album that is, contrary to its title, utterly life-affirming.” Grant Moon, Prog 65

8) iamthemorning - Lighthouse

WE SAID: “Life-affirming, beautiful, heavenly – a monumental album.” Chris Roberts, Prog 65

7) VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR - Do Not Disturb

WE SAID: “We can only thank VdGG for the towering music, such as this last proud statement.” Kris Needs, Prog 70

6) KNIFEWORLD - Bottled Out Of Eden

WE SAID: “This is what truly progressive music sounds like in 2016.” Sid Smith, Prog 65

5) BIG BIG TRAIN - Folklore

WE SAID: “A fantastical collection of mythic ideas and exceptional characters.” Jo Kendall, Prog 66

4) HAKEN - Affinity

WE SAID: “Dextrous prog metal with retro pizzazz and roller-coaster riffs.” Chris Cope, Prog 65

3) RADIOHEAD - A Moon Shaped Pool

WE SAID: “Accessible, esoteric, with an undercurrent of deep melancholy.” Alex Lynham, Prog 67

2) OPETH - Sorceress

WE SAID: “It feels like a natural progression, adding colours to their palette.” Chris Cope, Prog 70

1) MARILLION - FEAR

WE SAID: “FEAR is about things falling apart: Brimming with resentment but with a dark beauty.” Philip Wilding, Prog 70

THEY SAY: “Many thanks to the scribblers at Prog for heaping such praise on our new baby. We’re indebted, and the suitcase full of fivers is in the post. The reaction to F E A R has surpassed all our hopes, and we’d be truly lightheaded if not for the fact that its foreboding seems to bear yet more dark fruit, globally, with each passing month.”

Critics’ Choice

Our critics choose their personal prog favourites

JERRY EWING (Editor)

1) MARILLION – FEAR(earMusic/Racket)

2) OPETH – Sorceress(Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

3) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore(English Electric Recordings)

4) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness(Kscope)

5) HAKEN – Affinity(InsideOut)

6) iamthemorning – Lighthouse(Kscope)

7) MESSENGER – Threnodies(InsideOut)

8) SWALLOW THE SUN – Songs From The North I, II & III(Century Media)

9) BENT KNEE – Say So(Cuneiform)

10) EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – The Wilderness(Bella Union)

11) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity(Communion)

12) ENSLAVED – The Sleeping Gods – Thorn(By Norse)

13) VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR – Do Not Disturb(Esoteric Antenna)

14) MOGWAI – Atomic(Rock Action)

15) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts(Peaceville)

16) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge(InsideOut)

17) KANSAS – The Prelude Implicit (InsideOut)

18) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

19) FROST – Falling Satellites (InsideOut)

20) JOHN CARPENTER – Lost Themes II (Sacred Bones)

HANNAH MAY KILROY (Deputy Editor)

1) WARDRUNA – Runaljod – Ragnarok (By Norse)

2) IHSAHN – Arktis (Candlelight)

3) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity (Communion)

4) HEXVESSEL – When We Are Death (Century Media)

5) CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX – Bronze (Season Of Mist)

6) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

7) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

8) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

9) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence (InsideOut)

10) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

11) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

12) THE ANCHORESS – Confessions Of A Romance Novelist (Kscope)

13) AIRBAG – Disconnected (Karisma)

14) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

15) KYLVER – The Island (self-released)

16) WOLVERINE – Machina Viva (Sensory/The Laser’s Edge)

17) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

18) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

19) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts (Peaceville)

20) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOur)

RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER (Art Editor)

1) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

2) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

3) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

4) GANDALF’S FIST – The Clockwork Fable (self-released)

5) IHSAHN – Arktis (Candlelight)

6) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape (InsideOut)

7) NONE OTHER – Than The Common Plague (self-released)

8) BENT KNEE – Say So (Cuneiform)

9) JOHN WESLEY – A Way You’ll Never Be (InsideOut)

10) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

11) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

12) SUSANNA – Triangle (SusannaSonata)

13) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOut)

14) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

15) FIRE! ORCHESTRA – Ritual (Rune Grammofon)

16) HEXVESSEL – When We Are Death (Century Media)

17) NOSOUND – Scintilla (Kscope)

18) NAKED TRUTH – Avian Thug (RareNoise)

19) GOAT – Requiem (Rocket Recordings)

20) SKUGGSJA – A Piece For Mind & Mirror (Season Of Mist)

NATASHA SCHARF (News Editor)

1) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

2) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

3) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

4) GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA – Broken Lines (Party Smasher Inc)

5) SE DELAN – Drifter (Kscope)

6) HAWKWIND – The Machine Stops (Cherry Red)

7) EMMA RUTH RUNDLE – Marked For Death (Sargent House)

8) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence (InsideOut)

9) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

10) GONG – Rejoice! I’m Dead! (Snapper)

11) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts (Peaceville)

12) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

13) HEXVESSEL – When We Are Death (Century Media)

14) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

15) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

16) MAMIFFER – The World Unseen (Sige)

17) THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM – Monolith Of Phobos (ATO)

18) KIAMA – Sign Of IV (Tigermoth)

19) THE ANCHORESS – Confessions Of A Romance Novelist (Kscope)

20) SECRETS FOR SEPTEMBER – Insert Title Ear (Dangernoise)

JO KENDALL (Reviews Editor)

1) GONG – Rejoice! I’m Dead! (Snapper)

2) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity (Communion)

3) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOur)

4) WOLF PEOPLE – Ruins (Jagjaguwar)

5) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

6) FIELD MUSIC – Commontime (Memphis Industries)

7) KING CRIMSON – Radical Action… (DGM/Panegyric)

8) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

9) THE EARLY YEARS – II (Sonic Cathedral)

10) THEE OH SEES – A Weird Exits (Castle Face)

11) MORGAN DELT – Phase Zero (Sub Pop)

12) NORTH SEA RADIO ORCHESTRA – Dronne (The Household Mark)

13) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

14) CATE LE BON – Crab Day (Turnstile)

15) KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD – Nonangon Infinity (Heavenly)

16) RYLEY WALKER – Golden Sings That Have Been Sung (Dead Oceans)

17) MESHUGGAH – The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)

18) DEERHOOF – The Magic (Upset The Rhythm)

19) NECRO DEATHMORT – The Capsule (Rocket Recordings)

20) HILMA NIKOLAISEN – Puzzler (Fysisk Format)

MALCOLM DOME (Lives Editor)

1) DREAM THEATER – The Astonishing (Roadrunner)

2) HAWKWIND – The Machine Stops (Cherry Red)

3) VdGG – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

4) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

5) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

6) THE ENID – Dust (Operation Seraphim)

7) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

8) SWALLOW THE SUN – Songs From The North I, II & III (Century Media)

9) HEADSPACE – All That You Fear Is Gone (InsideOut)

10) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

11) SE DELAN – Drifter (Kscope)

12) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOuT)

13) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

14) ROBERT REED – Sanctuary II (Tigermoth)

15) IHSAHN – Arktis (Candlelight)

16) MASCHINE – Naturalis (InsideOut)

17) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

18) ENSLAVED – The Sleeping Gods – Thorn (By Norse)

19) OLD FIRE – Songs From The Haunted South (Kscope)

20) KANSAS – The Prelude Implicit (InsideOut)

CHRIS COPE (Writer)

1) AN ENDLESS SPORADIC – Magic… (self-released)

2) DREAM THEATER – The Astonishing (Roadrunner)

3) THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN – Dissociation (P.S.I.)

4) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

5) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

6) BENT KNEE – Say So (Cuneiform)

7) THANK YOU SCIENTIST – Stranger Heads Prevail (Evil Ink)

8) STEVEN WILSON – 4 ½ (Kscope)

9) CLEFT – Wrong (self-released)

10) BLACK PEAKS – Statues (Easy Life/Sony Red)

11) ORBS – Past Life Regression (Equal Vision)

12) THE DEAR HUNTER – Act V: Hymns… (Equal Vision)

13) THE NEAL MORSE BAND – The Similitude Of A Dream (Radiant)

14) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

15) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity (Communion)

16) FIELD MUSIC – Commontime (Memphis Industries)

17) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

18) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence (InsideOut)

19) DE STAAT – O (Caroline)

20) TAUK – Sir Nebula (1320)

ISERE LLOYD-DAVIS (Writer)

1) KAADA/PATTON – Bacteria Cult (Ipecac Recordings)

2) ULVER – ATGCLVLSSCAP (House Of Mythology)

3) IHSAHN – Arktis (Candlelight)

4) DARKHER – Realms (Prophecy)

5) SUNN O))) – Kannon (Southern Lord)

6) BRIAN ENO – The Ship (Warp)

7) SWALLOW THE SUN – Songs From The North I, II & III (Century Media)

8) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts (Peaceville)

9) THE MUTE GODS – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me (InsideOut)

10) VDGG – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

11) MIKE OLDFIELD – The 1984 Suite (Mercury)

12) JOHN CARPENTER – Lost Themes II (Sacred Bones)

13) HAWKWIND – The Machine Stops (Cherry Red)

14) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

15) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

16) ENSLAVED – The Sleeping Gods – Thorn (By Norse)

17) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

18) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

19) MOGWAI – Atomic (Rock Action)

20) OPETH – Sorceress(Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

DARYL EASLEA (Writer)

1) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity (Communion)

2) VdGG – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

3) THE ANCHORESS – Confessions… (Kscope)

4) THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM – Monolith… (ATO)

5) BRIAN ENO – The Ship (Warp)

6) MOGWAI – Atomic (Rock Action)

7) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

8) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

9) EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – The Wilderness (Bella Union)

10) WIRE – Nocturnal Koreans (Pink Flag)

11) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

12) NORTH SEA RADIO ORCHESTRA – Dronne (The Household Mark)

13) GONG – Rejoice! I’m Dead! (Snapper)

14) PETER BAUMANN – Machines Of Desire (Bureau B)

15) SUNN O))) – Kannon (Southern Lord)

16) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

17) LION SHEPHERD – Hiraeth (Glassville)

18) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

19) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

20) ANDY JACKSON – 73 Days At Sea (Esoteric Antenna)

ROB HUGHES (Writer)

1) THEE OH SEES – A Weird Exits (Castle Face)

2) GONG – Rejoice! I’m Dead! (Snapper)

3) VdGG – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

4) WOLF PEOPLE – Ruins (Jagjaguwar)

5) CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER – Void Beats… (Duophonic)

6) SHIRLEY COLLINS – Lodestar (Domino)

7) NORTH SEA RADIO ORCHESTRA – Dronne (The Household Mark)

8) BALTIC FLEET – The Dear One (Blow Up)

9) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

10) KIKAGAKU MOYO – House In The Tall Grass (Guruguru Brain)

11) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

12) HERON OBLIVION – Heron Oblivion (Sub Pop)

13) BRIAN ENO – The Ship (Warp)

14) WIRE – Nocturnal Koreans (Pink Flag)

15) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

16) EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – The Wilderness(Bella Union)

17) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden(InsideOur)

18) MORGAN DELT – Phase Zero (Sub Pop)

19) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape (InsideOut)

20) I MONSTER – Bright Sparks (Twins Of Evil)

DAVID KEEVILL (Writer)

1) HEADSPACE – All That You Fear Is Gone (InsideOut)

2) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts (Peaceville)

3) PERIPHERY – Periphery III… (Century Media)

4) DREAM THE ELECTRIC SLEEP – Beneath… (Mutiny)

5) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

6) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape (InsideOut)

7) LION SHEPHERD – Hiraeth (Glassville)

8) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

9) IHSAHN – Arktis (Candlelight)

10) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

11) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

12) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence (InsideOut)

13) ENSLAVED – The Sleeping Gods – Thorn (By Norse)

14) ANIMALS AS LEADERS – The Madness Of Many(Sumerian)

15) DREAM THEATER – The Astonishing (Roadrunner)

16) THE ENID – Dust (Operation Seraphim)

17) MOGWAI – Atomic (Rock Action)

18) SUNN O))) – Kannon(Southern Lord)

19) FROST – Falling Satellites (InsideOut)

20) MARILLION – FEAR(earMusic/Racket)

PAUL LESTER (Writer)

1 MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

2 THE CORAL – Distance Inbetween (Ignition)

3 SYD ARTHUR – Apricity (Communion)

4 RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

5 THE ENID – Dust (Operation Seraphim)

6 MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

7 EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – The Wilderness(Bella Union)

8 WIRE – Nocturnal Koreans (Pink Flag)

9 JOHN CARPENTER – Lost Themes II(Sacred Bones)

10 BRIAN ENO – The Ship (Warp)

11 KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOut)

12 MOGWAI – Atomic (Rock Action)

13 NORTH SEA RADIO ORCHESTRA – Dronne (The Household Mark)

14 HEXVESSEL – When We Are Death (Century Media)

15 HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

16 SAND – A Sleeper, Just Awake (Vineland Music)

17 SUNN O))) – Kannon (Southern Lord)

18 FROST – Falling Satellites (InsideOut)

19 VdGG – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

20 CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX – Bronze (Season Of Mist)

DOM LAWSON (Writer)

1) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

2) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden(InsideOut)

3) IHSAHN – Arktis (Candlelight)

4) Vdgg – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

5) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

6) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

7) THE SEA NYMPHS – On A Dry Land (Alphabet Business Concern)

8) MOULETTES – Preternatural (Craft Pop)

9) SEVEN IMPALE – Contrapasso(Karisma)

10) SHEARWATER – Jet Plane And Oxbow(Sub Pop)

11) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts (Peaceville)

12) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

13) MESHUGGAH – The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)

14) WARDRUNA – Runaljod – Ragnarok (By Norse)

15) CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX – Bronze (Season Of Mist)

16) GONG – Rejoice! I’m Dead! (Snapper)

17) OCEANS OF SLUMBER – Winter (Century Media)

18) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence (InsideOut)

19) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

20) NORTH SEA RADIO ORCHESTRA – Dronne (The Household Mark)

DAVE LING (Writer)

1) KANSAS – The Prelude Implicit(InsideOut)

2) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

3) OPETH – Sorceress(Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

4) DREAM THEATER – The Astonishing(Roadrunner)

5) HAWKWIND – The Machine Stops (Cherry Red)

6) FROST – Falling Satellites (InsideOut)

7) SOUTHERN EMPIRE – Southern Empire (GEP)

8) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

9) GONG – Rejoice! I’m Dead! (Snapper)

10) KIAMA – Sign Of IV (Tigermoth)

11) KARMAKANIC – Dot (InsideOut)

12) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden(InsideOut)

13) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

14) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

15) HEADSPACE – All That You Fear Is Gone (InsideOut)

16) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts (Peaceville)

17) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

18) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

19) SWALLOW THE SUN – Songs From The North I, II & III (Century Media)

20) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape (InsideOut)

ALEX LYNHAM (Writer)

1) THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN – Dissociation (Party Smasher Inc)

2) EMMA RUTH RUNDLE – Marked For Death (Sargent House)

3) RUSSIAN CIRCLES – Guidance (Sargent House)

4) CLEFT – Wrong (self-released)

5) BRITISH THEATRE – Mastery(Self-released)

6) 65DAYSOFSTATIC – Music For An Infinite Universe(Laced)

7) SAND – A Sleeper, Just Awake (Vineland Music)

8) THREE TRAPPED TIGERS – Silent Earthling (superball)

9) BLACK PEAKS – Statues(Easy Life/Sony Red)

10) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence (InsideOut)

11) PERIPHERY – Periphery III: Select Difficulty (Century Media)

12) THE ALGORITHM – Brute Force (FiXT)

13) LITHIUM DAWN – Tearing Back The Veil I: Ascension(self-released)

14) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

15) STROBES – Brokespeak (Blood And Biscuits)

16) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity (Communion)

17) FOES – The Summit Lies Skyward (Basick)

18) ANIMALS AS LEADERS – The Madness Of Many(Sumerian)

19) EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – The Wilderness(Bella Union)

20) MESHUGGAH – The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)

CHRIS McGAREL (Writer)

1) MARILLION – FEAR(earMusic/Racket)

2) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

3) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

4) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

5) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

6) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence(InsideOut)

7) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

8) Vdgg – Do Not Disturb(Esoteric Antenna)

9) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOut)

10) MATTHEW PARMENTER – All Our Yesterdays(Bad Elephant)

11) SEVEN IMPALE – Contrapasso (Karisma)

12) MESHUGGAH – The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)

13) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

14) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness(Kscope)

15) SAND – A Sleeper, Just Awake (Vineland Music)

16) LONG DISTANCE CALLING – Trips (insideOut)

17) KYLVER – The Island (self-released)

18) DREAM THE ELECTRIC SLEEP – Beneath…(Mutiny)

19) THE ALGORITHM – Brute Force (FiXT)

20) FIELD MUSIC – Commontime (Memphis Industries)

GRANT MOON (Writer)

1) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore (English Electric Recordings)

2) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

3) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

4) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

5) FIELD MUSIC – Commontime (Memphis Industries)

6) THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM – Monolith Of Phobos (ATO)

7) HEXVESSEL – When We Are Death (Century Media)

8) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

9) STEVEN WILSON – 4 ½(Kscope)

10) ANIMALS AS LEADERS – The Madness Of Many(Sumerian)

11) FROST – Falling Satellites(InsideOut)

12) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

13) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

14) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden(InsideOut)

15) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity(Communion)

16) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

17) I MONSTER – Bright Sparks(Twins Of Evil)

18) CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER – Void Beats… (Duophonic)

19) KING GIZZARD… – Nonangon Infinity (Heavenly)

20) ORCHESTRA OF SPHERES – Brothers And Sisters… (Fire)

CHRIS ROBERTS (Writer)

1) THE KT FELLOWSHIP – Before The Dawn(Fish People)

2) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

3) iamthemorning – Lighthouse (Kscope)

4) MOGWAI – Atomic (Rock Action)

5) FIONA BRICE – Postcards From (Bella Union)

6) PHILIP KANE Flowers & Ledges(Corrupt)

7) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape (InsideOut)

8) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool(XL Recordings)

9) JOHN CARPENTER – Lost Themes II(Sacred Bones)

10) TETHERDOWN – First Flight (Slowcraft/Trace)

11) SHEARWATER – Jet Plane And Oxbow (Sub Pop)

12) BRIAN ENO – The Ship(Warp)

13) Vdgg – Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

14) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

15) SOFT HEARTED SCIENTISTS – Golden Omens (The Hip Replacement)

16) THE ENID – Dust(Operation Seraphim)

17) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore(English Electric Recordings)

18) THE ANCHORESS – Confessions Of A Romance Novelist(Kscope)

19) JEAN-MICHEL JARRE – Electronica 2: The Heart Of Noise (Columbia)

20) DAMIEN JURADO – Visions Of Us On The Land(Secretly Canadian)

PAUL SEXTON (Writer)

1) WOLF PEOPLE – Ruins (Jagjaguwar)

2) BLAIR DUNLOP – Gilded(Gilded Wings)

3) HEXVESSEL – When We Are Death(Century Media)

4) FRØKEDAL – Hold On Dreamer(Propeller Recordings)

5) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL RecordinGS)

6) MARILLION – FEAR(earMusic/Racket)

7) JUDY COLLINS & ARI HEST – Silver Skies Blue(Wildflower/Cleopatra)

8) SHIRLEY COLLINS – Lodestar (Domino)

9) JOHN RENBOURN & WIZZ JONES – Joint Control(Riverboat)

10) LOU RHODES – Theyesandeye (Nude)

11) ADAM TORRES – Pearls To Swine(Fat Possum)

12) LITTLEBOW – Three(Rural Colours)

13) TEDDY THOMPSON & KELLY JONES – Little Windows(Cooking Vinyl)

14) MARIE-CLAIRE BERREEN & HER HUSBANDS – Come Home(Egg Boy)

15) CHRISTY MOORE – Lily (Yellow Furze/Sony)

16) KELLY OLIVER – Bedlam (Folkstock)

17) JACK ARTHURS – Treasure House(Bad Elephant)

18) SAM BEAM & JESCA HOOP – Love Letter For Fire(Sub Pop)

19) CLAIRE HASTINGS – Between River And Railway (Luckenbooth)

20) RUNRIG – The Story(Ridge)

JOHNNY SHARP (Writer)

1) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings)

2) THE CORAL – Distance Inbetween(Ignition)

3) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

4) MESSENGER – Threnodies(InsideOut)

5) MASCHINE – Naturalis(InsideOut)

6) COSMOGRAF – The Unreasonable Silence(Cosmograf Music)

7) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

8) MOGWAI – Atomic(Rock Action)

9) ROBERT REED – Sanctuary II (Tigermoth)

10) THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM – Monolith Of Phobos(ATO)

11) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre(Spinefarm)

12) SE DELAN – Drifter(Kscope)

13) VANGELIS – Rosetta (Decca Classics)

14) THE ENID – Dust(Operation Seraphim)

15) ANDY JACKSON – 73 Days At Sea(Esoteric Antenna)

16) THE MUTE GODS – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me(InsideOut)

17) SHEARWATER – Jet Plane And Oxbow(Sub Pop)

18) SYD ARTHUR – Apricity(Communion)

19) EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – The Wilderness(Bella Union)

20) AIRBAG – Disconnected(Karisma)

SID SMITH (Writer)

1) HEDVIG MOLLESTAD TRIO – Black Stabat Mater(Rune Grammofon)

2) SONAR – Black Light (Cuneiform)

3) NIK BÄRTSCH’S MOBILE – Continuum(ECM)

4) NAKED TRUTH – Avian Thug (RareNoise)

5) BUILDING INSTRUMENT – Kem Som Kan Å Leve(Hubro)

6) Miroslav Vitous – Music Of Weather Report(ECM)

7) BENT KNEE – Say So(Cuneiform)

8) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOut)

9) SUSANNA – Triangle(SusannaSonata)

10) Fire! Orchestra – Ritual(Rune Grammofon)

11) SANGUINE HUM – What We Ask…(Esoteric Antenna)

12) IKARUS – Echo(Ronin Rhythm)

13) EIVIND AARSET – I.E.(Jazzland)

14) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters(Rune Grammofon)

15) KEITH TIPPETT – Mujician Solo IV(Dark Companion)

16) SPLASHGIRL – Hibernation(Hubro)

17) KROKOFANT – Krokofant II(Rune Grammofon)

18) ORION TANGO – Orion Tango(1k Recordings)

19) J PETER SCHWALM – The Beauty Of Disaster(RareNoise)

20) LANIAKEA – A Pot Of Powdered Nettles(House Of Mythology)

DAVID WEST (Writer)

1) OPETH – Sorceress (Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

2) HIROMI – Spark(Telarc)

3) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre(Spinefarm)

4) HEDVIG MOLLESTAD TRIO – Black Stabat Mater(Rune Grammofon)

5) STICK MEN – Prog Noir (MoonJune)

6) BENT KNEE – Say So (Cuneiform)

7) HEADSPACE – All That You Fear Is Gone(InsideOut)

8) iamthemorning – Lighthouse(Kscope)

9) HALF PAST FOUR – Land Of The Blind(self-released)

10) BLOOD CEREMONY – Lord Of Misrule (Rise Above)

11) KYLVER – The Island (self-released)

12) MOTORPSYCHO – Here Be Monsters (Rune Grammofon)

13) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden(InsideOut)

14) HAKEN – Affinity(InsideOut)

15) FROST – Falling Satellites(InsideOut)

16) COSMOGRAF – The Unreasonable Silence(Cosmograf Music)

17) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence(InsideOut)

18) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts(Peaceville)

19) DREAM THE ELECTRIC SLEEP – Beneath…(Mutiny)

20) GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA – Broken Lines(Party Smasher Inc)

RICH WILSON (Writer)

1) MARILLION – FEAR (earMusic/Racket)

2) HAKEN – Affinity (InsideOut)

3) THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – Your Wilderness (Kscope)

4) THE NEAL MORSE BAND – The Similitude… (Radiant)

5) ANDERSON/STOLT – Invention Of Knowledge (InsideOut)

6) BIG BIG TRAIN – Folklore(English Electric Recordings)

7) KYROS – Vox Humana(self-released)

8) RADIOHEAD – A Moon Shaped Pool(XL Recordings)

9) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape (InsideOut)

10) FROST – Falling Satellites (InsideOut)

11) DREAM THEATER – The Astonishing(Roadrunner)

12) LAZULI – Nos Âmes Saoules(Musea)

13) COSMOGRAF – The Unreasonable Silence(Cosmograf Music)

14) Vdgg – Do Not Disturb(Esoteric Antenna)

15) KNIFEWORLD – Bottled Out Of Eden (InsideOut)

16) Nosound – Scintilla(Kscope)

17) KANSAS – The Prelude Implicit(InsideOut)

18) OPETH – Sorceress(Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

19) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence(InsideOut)

20) BRITISH THEATRE – Mastery(self-released)

HOLLY WRIGHT (Writer)

1) MESSENGER – Threnodies (InsideOut)

2) IHSAHN – Arktis(Candlelight)

3) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT – Transcendence(InsideOut)

4) DREAM THEATER – The Astonishing(Roadrunner)

5) KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts(Peaceville)

6) MESHUGGAH – The Violent Sleep Of Reason(Nuclear Blast)

7) PERIPHERY – Periphery III: Select Difficulty (Century Media)

8) VOLA – Inmazes (Mascot)

9) RIVERSIDE – Eye Of The Soundscape(InsideOut)

10) OPETH – Sorceress(Nuclear Blast/Moderbolaget)

11) ANIMALS AS LEADERS – The Madness Of Many(Sumerian)

12) ENSLAVED – The Sleeping Gods – Thorn(By Norse)

13) ALCEST – Kodama(Prophecy)

14) EPICA – The Holographic Principle(Nuclear Blast)

15) VOLA – Inmazes(Mascot)

16) BLACK PEAKS – Statues(Easy Life/Sony Red)

17) SKUGGSJA – A Piece For Mind & Mirror(Season Of Mist)

18) DEAD LETTER CIRCUS – Aesthesis(Rodeostar)

19) OCEANS OF SLUMBER – Winter (Century Media)

20) HAKEN – Affinity(InsideOut)

