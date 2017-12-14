The 11 best debut albums of 2017

This month, we revealed that Mastodon’s Emperor Of Sand was named Metal Hammer’s album of the year for 2017. It’s a truly staggering album from one of contemporary metal torchbearers, proving that they’re still masters of the riff and creating expansive, heart-wrenching worlds for us mere mortals to lose ourselves in. But that’s their seventh album, what about the new kids on the block? The records that came out of nowhere and blew our stinking socks clean off. Well, let’s take a look!

Here are the eleven best debut albums of 2017 from the world of rock and metal. You might have just found your new favourite band.

Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine

What we said:

“Black metal is perverted through Come On Down’s tremolo-picked fury and shrieking, but then it’s into gorgeous blues croons, classic metal riffing, and back to Satan squeezing Manuel’s knackersack. Whether the genres run in tandem or successively, the blend’s never jarring. Children’s Summon is basically In Flames at their melodeath best channelling Rotting Christ.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Creeper – Eternity, In Your Arms

What we said:

“This isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s a true journey, a tour de force of narrative songwriting. The kind of album you want to listen to again as soon as it’s over, Eternity, In Your Arms cements Creeper’s place as the UK’s most exciting new band.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

What we said:

“The record swaggers and bounces around like it owns the place, straddling the line between grit and bombast, as it tackles the subjects of homelessness, surveillance and solidarity. It’s surprising to hear B-Real lead proceedings throughout when you consider Chuck’s stature, but the play-off between the two is a masterclass in using lyrics as a weapon.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Spectral Voice – Eroded Corridors Of Unbeing

What we said:

“Spectral Voice’s crepuscular debut is equally atmospherically tense and unmercifully heavy. A modern death-doom monument.

Buy from Amazon

The Lurking Fear – Out Of The Voiceless Grave

What we said:

“Named after an HP Lovecraft short story and featuring At The Gates’ Tomas Lindberg and Adrian Erlandsson alongside members of Disfear, The Haunted and Skitsystem, Out Of The Voiceless Grave is an urgent and intense opus that’s just as ferocious as their pedigree suggests.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Wear Your Wounds – WYW

What we said:

“While everything Converge have ever created is steeped in emotion, this album is Jacob at his most exposed, dismantling Converge’s wall of noise and devoid of his usual possessed barking, this is honest and raw, a powerful combination with the psychedelic soundscapes that ebb and flow throughout.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Here Lies Man – Here Lies Man

What we said:

“The formula is simple: loping, Afro-funk beats that recall Fela Kuti and huge, turbo-fuzz riffs redolent enough of Sabbath to lure in a few rivetheads to scare the hipsters who will inevitably embrace this. Fortunately, Here Lies Man is enormously enjoyable.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Vuur – In This Moment We Are Free - Cities

What we said:

“Not just the single finest female voice our world has to offer, but a songwriter of startling depth and skill, she has truly excelled in this new environment, with an album full of dark, dramatic and dynamic prog metal that embraces both the singer’s wildly varied past, her long association with Devin Townsend and the crunch’n’churn of the 21st-century tech metal movement.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Sons Of Apollo – Psychotic Symphony

What we said:

“It’s prog metal full of intricacies, yet also brimming with brooding riffage as virtuosity nestles against rampaging metal. Mike Portnoy shines on drums, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal unleashes stunning guitar licks, Billy Sheehan offers concise bass touches, Derek Sherinian crafts keyboard explosions and Jeff Scott Soto complements the heavyweight musicianship with melodically effortless vocals.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Ho99o9 – United States Of Horror

What we said:

“This New Jersey freakshow, comprising vocalists theOGM and Eaddy, establishes itself as a primal, pissed-off snapshot of modern life. It’s dirty, discombobulating, spitting fluid rap and screams through the speakers.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

Bokassa – Divide & Conquer

What we said:

“This debut full-length is just over 32 minutes long but it’s intense, unpretentiously creative and relentlessly rhythmic. If Bokassa’s earlier EPs were a tad disorganised, they’ve now synthesised their style to perfection, riddled with excellent melodies, fuzzy guitar lines, deep Southern groove and hooky riffs.”

Read full review | Buy from Amazon

You can read the Top 100 Albums Of 2017 in the latest issue of Metal Hammer – on sale now. Buy it directly here or become a TeamRock+ member to read it right now.

Metal Hammer name Mastodon’s Emperor Of Sand best album of 2017

The 5 best metal EPs of 2017