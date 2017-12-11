The 5 best metal EPs of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for heavy music. Over the past 12 months we’ve had incredible albums from Mastodon, Code Orange, Myrkur, Employed To Serve, Paradise Lost, While She Sleeps and more. But what about the records that are a bit shorter than the usual full-length, the mini-albums and EPs of the world. Sometimes you don’t need ten tracks and an hour of music to express yourself, often a handful of songs is enough ensnare the senses and ravage your poor feeble mind.

Here, in no particular order, we look at the top five EPs from the world of metal in 2017.

Ulver – Sic Transit Gloria Mundi

These two opulent album outtakes and delirium-inducing cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s The Power Of Love were a reminder of the redemptive and avant power of 1980s pop that echoed through ages.

Cursed Earth – Cycles Of Grief Volume II: Decay

An intense display of passion, power and petulance from the Perth hardcore crew. Fearless in its untamed aggression, the second Cycles Of Grief EP (following Growth) turned the hatred and darkness up to maximum.

Nine Inch Nails – Add Violence

With Atticus Ross now an official member, the second Nine Inch Nails EP of the year delivered more intense, movie-like soundscapes alongside thematic callbacks to Year Zero, bound by that clever, recurring final loop.

Sleep Token – Two

This anonymous collective are creating some of the most heartfelt music around. Veering from heavy to delicate, taking in tech metal and indie, mysterious frontman Vessel leads you on a secretive journey.

Sinsaenum – Ashes

Darker and nastier than Sinsaenum’s already gnarly-as-hell debut album, Ashes confirmed that Joey Jordison is blasting faster and harder than ever. Few bands are hitting the death metal bull’s-eye with this much venomous precision.

