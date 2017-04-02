Wear Your Wounds - WYW album review

The long-awaited solo album from Converge’s Jacob Bannon has taken the form of the mind-opening WYW. Channelling his adoration for the likes of Pink Floyd and Swans, Wear Your Wounds is vastly removed from Jake’s day job. Layered in chilling sonic palettes, Jacob’s distorted, slurring vocals permeate through the hypnotic whirrs and sombre acoustics. While everything Converge have ever created is steeped in emotion, this album is Jacob at his most exposed, dismantling Converge’s wall of noise and devoid of his usual possessed barking, this is honest and raw, a powerful combination with the psychedelic soundscapes that ebb and fl ow throughout. Backed by his friends in The Red Chord, Converge, Twitching Tongues and more, it’s a who’s who of esoteric, aggressive music, creating something wholly out of their comfort zone, but it works so well. From the wintery, piano-led interludes to the haunting strings, to the trippy tranquillity, once you fall down this rabbit hole you’re not coming out. But it’s a journey you must commit to; this isn’t a record to dip in and out of and each song plays its own part, whether it’s the ritualistic thump of Giving Up or the windy sadness of Shine. There are huge realms to explore in here. Feed your head.