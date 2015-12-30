The 10 most-read news stories in 2015

We’ve published thousands of stories during the past 12 months, from tour announcements to band break-ups, album reports to tragedies – all from the worlds of rock, metal, prog, punk and blues.

Here then, are the top 10 stories that have helped shape our world in 2015.

10. Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd pleads guilty to a charge of threatening to kill. (April 21)

9. Bon Jovi announces details of a fan album called Burning Bridges, which features a song that was written before guitarist Richie Sambora left the band. (July 19)

8. Gerard Way says that his Umbrella Academy comic book series could be developed into a US TV show. (July 9)

7. Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance describes the band’s forthcoming album as “aggro”. (December 4)

6. Rush announce a 34-date North American tour as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. (January 22)

5. Former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland was found dead on his tourbus. He was 48 years old. (December 4)

4. Slipknot percussionist Clown speaks to TeamRock about his “mind-blowing” career in a Download exclusive. (June 12)

3. The late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s health came under scrutiny as the frontman walked offstage in Texas. (September 2)

2. Free bassist Andy Fraser dies aged 62 at his home in California. (March 17)

1. Eagles Of Death Metal fans are taken hostage at the Bataclan venue during the terrorist attacks on Paris. 89 people are confirmed dead. (November 13)

