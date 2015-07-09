Gerard Way comic series could become TV show

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way’s superhero graphic novel series could become a TV Show.

Universal Cable Productions is considering his Umbrella Academy among three other potential Dark Horse Comics titles.

It follow’s Universal Pictures having looked at the possibility of making a movie out of the storyline, which he co-created with artist Gabriel Ba.

A press release summarises Way’s work by saying: “Nine years after parting ways, the estranged members of the Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers, must figure out how to work together to save the world.”

The first graphic novel series,_ Apocalypse Suite_, began in 2007 and won an Eisner Award the following year. It was followed by Dallas, Hotel Oblivion and four short stories.

Way released debut solo album Hesitant Alien last year.

