Slipknot's Clown reflects on 'mind-blowing' career

Slipknot’s Clown is in reflective mood at Download and says he’s happy with his life despite the troubles faced by the band in recent years.

Bassist Paul Gray died in 2010 after losing his battle with drug addiction and his loss still plays on percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s mind.

But five years on, with the band set to headline the main stage at Donington tonight, he’s as focused as he’s ever been.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “I hate people more than ever, I hate this shit more than ever. I’m just getting to be a grumpy old man maybe. These days I’m just trying to be the best man I can be.

“I can always be a better father, a better husband, a better friend and a better bandmate. After all these years and this dedication, losing our brother Paul and other things that have happened that have been devastating and mind-blowing to what we do, I just try to look at my hands and realise that I have a good decision to make or a bad one and I try to make the best one.

“I’m just trying to be the best I can be for the band, for the fans and for myself. I would never go back and change anything, I’m happy with where I am. I’ve done a lot of self reflecting on what it means to be the Clown in a band called Slipknot – a father of four, husband of 23 years, my eldest is 24 now.

“My art has changed, my mind has changed, my show has changed and I’ve changed, It feels good though. I like where I’m at, I like where the band’s at.”

Slipknot released their fifth album last year and its title, .5: The Gray Chapter, is a tribute to the late bassist.

The band have five more festival dates this summer before heading out on a North American tour with Lamb Of God, Bullet For My Valentine and Motionless In White. They’ll also play dates in South America later this year:

Jun 14: Novarock, Austria

Jun 16: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 18: Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 24: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY, US

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY, US

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Arena, NY, US

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT, US

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC bank Arts Center, NJ, US

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 09: Quebec Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC, US

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau, VA, US

Aug 14: Indianapolis Kipsch Music Center

Aug 15: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amp, IL, US

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 19: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO, US

Aug 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT, US

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA, US

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV, US

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre NM, US

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 25: Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 27: Sao Paulo Anhembi Arena, Brazil

Sep 30: Santiago Moviestar Arena, Chile

Oct 03: Buenos Aires Ciudad Del Rock Argentina

Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA