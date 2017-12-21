TeamRock's most-read news stories of 2017

Death! Sexism! Terrorism! Trump! Just as 2017 saw the unfolding of some horrifying, heart-warming, or down-right bewildering news stories across the globe, the world of rock was providing game-changing events right alongside them. From Peter Bywaters being refused entry to the US to the Smashing Pumpkins making our top news stories twice with various reunion teasers, there was nary a corner of the rock world we left unturned in our hunt to bring you the stories that matter.

So, without further ado, we present the 10 news stories which most grabbed your attention this year…

1) Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer deported for mocking Trump

2) Chuck Mosley, former singer of Faith No More, dead at 57

3) Anger as English pub bans female-fronted bands

4) World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll

5) Linkin Park announce UK dates

6) Download police appeal for help in sexual assault case

7) Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure

8) Rock am Ring festival halted by terror alert

9) Rock music loses its crown to hip hop and R&B

10) Smashing Pumpkins reunion could be on the cards

