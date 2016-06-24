Steam Summer Picnic Sale kicks off

Valve has launched their annual summer sale on Steam and this year they’ve added discounts to their own hardware as well as a massive selection of heavily discounted games.

For the uninitiated, Steam is to PC and Mac what Playstation Network and Xbox Live are to the PS4 and Xbox One. The main difference is that Steam’s sales are legendary for offering insane discounts on games.

Both the Steam Controller and the Steam Link game streaming box are available with 30 percent off taking their prices down to £27.99 each.

Both Activision and Ubisoft have go in on the action too. There’s 50 to 67 percent off almost all of the games in the Call of Duty Franchise and Assassin’s Creed games are on sale with between 35 to 75 percent off.

The new Doom is available with 40 percent off and the Witcher III: Wild Hunt has 50 percent off. Fallout 4 is also half price while Shadow of Mordor is a steal with 75 percent off. The Dark Souls series is also heavily discounted with between 25 and 75 percent off.

There’s far too many discounts list here in detail but don’t worry about not having enough time to sift through them all. The Steam Summer Picnic Sale is running until July the 14th.