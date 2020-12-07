Slipknot announce 2021 European tour dates

Slipknot have announced a European tour for summer 2021.

The tour begins at Moscow’s Park Live Festival on July 16, 2021 and runs through to August 19.

It includes dates in Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaira, Greece, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany and Sweden, but no UK or Ireland dates.

The shows include several festival appearances, including an appearance at Wacken, plus a number of indoor shows. Check out the full tour below.

Late last year Slipknot announced the inaugural UK Knotfest, which was due to take place at the The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22. Like so many other events it fell victim to 2020's cruel adventure, as did the Knotfest At Sea cruse. Also slated for August 2020, it was initially postponed until August 21 before being postponed a second time, "for the foreseeable future."

Frontman Corey Taylor recently said that Slipknot may release the follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind next year.

Speaking to Good Company With Bowling, the singer said the band were considering putting out a new album in 2021.

“The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a, finish up the touring next year, and b, we’re thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year,” said the singer.

“But I don’t know. I don’t know what the plan is yet. I just know that we all kind of feel like there’s unfinished business and we wanna finish that out before we do anything. But I know that we were talking about doing it, ’cause we only have one album left on our contract [with label Roadrunner].”

Slipknot 2021 European tour date

Jul 16: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 18: Kiev Upark Festival, Ukraine

Jul 21: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Athens Release Festival, Greece

Jul 28: Graz Stadthalle, Austria

Jul 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 31: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 01: Malmö Rock Slap Festival, Sweden

Aug 07: Port Of Turku, Finland

Aug 13: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland

Aug 15: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Aug 19: Charleville-Mézières Cabaret Vert Festival, France