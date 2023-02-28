Six cool new prog songs you must hear this week!

And we're back with another new Tracks Of The Week.

First up, big congratulations to Yossi Sassi & Oriental Rock Orchestra who walked off with the honours last week with 33% of the vote for Vision Of Water, followed by psych/folk singer-songwriterEmma Tricca and prog metallers HeKz.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Prog's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link), band photo and biog to us here.

So get watching. And get voting at the bottom of the page.

My Soliloquy - Here In The House Of I

My Soliloquy, the prog metal band formed by former Threshold guitarist Pete Morten release their third and final video from the band's recent album, last year's Fusion. "This song, in a way, follows on from the last single Mind Storms," explains Morten. However, this track is far more introspective and is a comment on how we interact with the world, based entirely on our personal model of the world. So there is a process of transference going on with all of us."

Nine Skies - The Explorer

French prog rock collective Nine Skies will release their new album, The Lightmaker, in September of this year. It'll be the band's first album release since the tragic death of guitarist Eric Bouillette last year. Only reently the band announced former Steven Wilson keyboard layer Adam Holzman, was guesting on the new record. Here you can hear Steve Rothery Band keyboard player Riccardo Romano guest on their new single, The Explorer.

Alex Kelman - VHS

Alex Kelman is a shoegaze artist from Bratislava and VHS is a track taken from his upcoming album Ilusia, which will be released through Geertruida Records/Noise Me in March. VHS (Vysoka Hranica Snov - High Limit of Dreams) was recorded in collaboration with a shoegaze/dream pop band Secrets Of The Third Planet (vocals and guitars by E.Frankevich) and supplemented with a video clip filmed and edited by Anastasia Maystrenko and Vadim Levovenya.

Jupiter Hollow - Distant Shadow

Having released two albums, 2018’s AHDOMN and 2020’s Bereavement, Canadian prog duo Jupiter Hollow are now releasing their next album single by single, of which Distant Shadow is the first. “Distant Shadow is an anthemic overture of what’s to be expected on Jupiter Hollow’s third album," the pair say. "This song represents acceptance and the beginning of one’s process of finding happiness."

At Night I Fly - Distress

Distress is the new single from Hungarian progressive rock quartet At Night I Fly. The 10-minute track has been recorded as a "live session" clip. The band, Zoltan ‘BZ’ Batky (lead vocals), Andras Adam Horvath (guitars, backing vocals), Gergely Springer (bass) and Gabor Vaczo (drums), are hard at work recording their new album, the follow up to 2019's debut Mirror Maze. Distress features guest Zsolt Kovago on keyboards and backing vocals.

Redemption - Remember The Dawn

US prog metal sextet Redemption have returned with a video for Remember The Dawn, the latest single from the band's recently announced album I Am The Storm, itself the follow-up to 2017's Long Night's Journey Into Day, which is released in March. "With out first two advance releases, we have emphasized the heavier side of Redemption and the economic melodic metal side of Redemption," says guitarist and keyboard player Nicolas van Dyk. "We have a third side; longer form songs with roots in progressive rock as well as metal, delivered in a cinematic style."